Portugal secured their qualification for the UEFA Nations League quarterfinals on Sunday following a 2-1 victory over Norway, while Germany stumbled in Greece with a draw, as reported by outlets including Sportnet and Flashscore.sk.

Portugal Squad Delivers Results Without Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal Rotation: Confidence remains high as the squad continues to deliver results even in the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Portugal Advance Without Ronaldo

Portugal booked their spot in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Nations League with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Norway. The fixture arrived in the shadow of Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure from the international camp, noted Flashscore.sk. Despite his absence, the squad claimed its third victory in the current edition of the tournament.

🔴Portugal vs Norway (2-1) Extended HIGHLIGHTS | UEFA Nations League

Norway struck first through Ajer in the opening half. The lead proved short-lived, however, as João Cancelo leveled the score just two minutes later. Portugal controlled larger shares of possession and generated sustained pressure. That persistence paid off in the 79th minute when Gonçalo Ramos netted the decisive goal. A late red card shown to Conceição did not disrupt the final result, cementing Portugal’s advancement from Group 4 of League A.

Germany Stumble Again in Greece

In Group A2, Germany failed to defeat Greece for the second week. Following a draw just days prior, the German side could manage only a point on Greek soil. Sportnet and Flashscore.sk both highlighted the missed opportunities for the visitors.

Photo: Flashscore.sk

Statistics showed Germany dominating the run of play, recording 21 shots to Greece’s 5. Yet inefficiency in the final third left them sitting third in the group standings. They trail the leading duo of the Netherlands and Greece by a three-point margin after four matches.

Fixture / Group Key Result Standings Impact Portugal vs. Norway (League A, Group 4) Portugal 2 – 1 Norway Portugal secure quarterfinal qualification in advance. Greece vs. Germany (League A, Group 2) Greece draw Germany Germany drop to third place, trailing the top two by three points. Netherlands vs. Serbia (League A) Netherlands win Oranjes move to the top of the group on goal difference.

Netherlands Claim Group Lead

The Netherlands capitalized on their opponents’ struggles by defeating Serbia. Teun Koopmeiners opened the scoring for the Dutch with a direct free-kick in the first half. Flashscore.sk noted this marked the first time a Dutch player converted a direct free-kick since Memphis Depay in June 2021.

Greece vs Germany Highlights (UEFA NATIONS LEAGUE 2027)! 🇬🇷🇩🇪 Greece – Germany 2026/27

After Cvetković equalized for Serbia, Joshua Zirkzee restored the lead in the 72nd minute. The victory moved the Netherlands to the top of their group on goal difference ahead of Greece. The result extends an ongoing run under Xavi, keeping the team firmly on course for a third knockout-stage appearance in five Nations League campaigns.

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