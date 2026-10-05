Ethan Salas Becomes Youngest Catcher to Start MLB Postseason Game

San Diego Padres rookie Ethan Salas became the youngest catcher in Major League Baseball history to start a postseason game. At 20 years and 121 days old, the Venezuelan prospect shattered a 57-year-old record during the National League Wild Card Series against the Chicago Cubs.

Salas Starts Game Two at Petco Park

Manager Craig Stammen inserted Salas into the starting lineup as the seventh hitter and catcher for Game 2 at Petco Park. He took over behind the plate from Luis Campusano, who had started the opening 8-0 victory.

Salas is a left-handed batter, while the other Padres catchers, Freddy Fermin and Luis Campusano, are right-handed. San Diego ascended their top prospect on September 1, and Stammen praised the rookie’s maturity, baseball knowledge, and capacity to retain information.

You add talent, you add character, and it results in a pretty good combination. That he could play this September was good for the game experience, and showed us that he is capable of handling any and all situations.

Salas Breaks Bob Didier’s 1969 Record

Bob Didier held the previous mark, having appeared as a 20-year-old catcher for the Atlanta Braves during the 1969 National League Championship Series at 20 years and 230 days old. Salas secured the record at 20 years and 121 days.

Photo: Yahoo

Only three catchers in Major League Baseball history have ever appeared in a postseason game before turning 21: Salas, Didier, and Joe Garagiola, who played for the St. Louis Cardinals in the 1946 World Series at 20 years and 236 days old. Fernando Tatis Jr. made his playoff debut at age 21 in 2020, and Jackson Merrill also turned 21 for his debut in 2024. The milestone places the young Venezuelan into an exceptionally rare club of teenagers and twenty-year-olds trusted with the toughest defensive assignment in October baseball.

“He has an enormous amount of confidence, which is what I love to see in young guys. He trusts himself, we trust him, and I think that feeds off each other. We’ve shown that we want him and trust him to do what he knows and he’s going to go out there and perform to the maximum of his abilities.” Jackson Merrill

Padres Advance to Play the Milwaukee Brewers

In the second inning, San Diego grabbed a 2-0 lead with an RBI single from veteran Xander Bogaerts and a sacrifice fly by Ethan Salas, making him the youngest player in any position to connect a sacrifice fly in the postseason since complete records began in 1954.

The sweep advanced the Padres to the National League Division Series against the Milwaukee Brewers. The Padres lineup for the decisive matchup featured Fernando Tatis Jr. in right field, Dustin Harris in left field, Manny Machado at third base, Ty France at first base, Jackson Merrill in center field, Xander Bogaerts at shortstop, Ethan Salas at catcher, Austin Hays as designated hitter, and Jake Croneworth at second base.

Back home in Venezuela, his family watched the historic debut with deep emotion.

Photo: Globovisión

I thank God that Ethan is fulfilling his dream and is enjoying it, and that is good for us. It is a dream to see Ethan do what he loves.