Montauban crushes Longvic 6-1 in dominant home victory

Montauban continued their dominant run in the Division 3 féminine with a resounding 6-1 victory over ALC Longvic, scoring eleven goals across their last two fixtures.

A Pustive Start Gives Way to Goalscoring Frenzy

The hosts initially struggled with technical inaccuracies during a sluggish opening phase at the stadium. However, Montalbanaises quickly took control of the tempo, pinning the Burgundian side deep in a relentless low-block defensive test. The deadlock broke in the 24th minute when Inès Hayaux charged down the left flank and delivered a precise cross. Laura Blanchard met the delivery cleanly, converting with a composed side-foot finish.

The floodgates opened shortly after the half-hour mark. Lauraleen Le Lan struck a curling effort into the top corner in the 31st minute to double the advantage. Seconds later, Le Lan exploited a lapse in judgment from the Longvic visiting goalkeeper—who had strayed far off her line—to deftly lob the ball home for her second of the afternoon. By the 37th minute, Blanchard matched her teammate by securing her own brace following a fluid passing sequence involving Carla Cosme and Charlotte Ouillon. Hayaux capped off a dominant first half just before the whistle, capitalizing on loose marking to make it 5-0.

Frustration Despite the Scoreline

The second half lacked the relentless offensive output of the opening forty-five minutes as the tempo noticeably dropped. Montauban missed a chance to extend their lead further in the 61st minute when Charlotte Ouillon was brought down by Mélanie Vandingenen in the penalty area, only to pull her spot-kick wide of the target. The match was also marred by a concerning knee injury to substitute Anaïs Anty, who required a stretcher to leave the pitch following her introduction at halftime.

Sonia Ameri added a sixth goal in the 79th minute by redirecting a cross from Cosme. However, defensive lapses continued to frustrate the technical staff. Longvic managed to salvage a consolation goal in the 83rd minute through Sirine Bani, prompting visible anger from Montauban manager Samuel Riscagli over the missed clean sheet.

Match Statistics Montauban (MFC-TG) ALC Longvic Final Score 6 1 Half-Time Score 5 0 Goalscorers Blanchard (24′, 37′), Le Lan (31′, 32′), Hayaux (45′), Ameri (79′) Money (83′)

Margot Anquez Criticises Defensive Lapses Before Marseille Trip

Captain Margot Anquez expressed clear dissatisfaction with the defensive lapses despite the comfortable scoreline. “I am very angry to have conceded this goal at the end, we absolutely wanted to finish the match with a clean-sheet,” Anquez stated. “The score should have been heavier, we didn’t put enough rhythm for that. Of course we will take the victory, but I am not really satisfied with the content. We will have to do more in 3 weeks with this trip to Marseille.”

Montauban will now turn their focus toward a crucial top-of-the-table fixture away against Olympique de Marseille scheduled for Sunday, October 25 at 1:00 PM.