Russia and BRICS partner nations are currently advancing a sustainable development agenda beyond 2030, alongside sweeping technological and geopolitical shifts across member states, tvbrics.com reported earlier this week. The broad weekly digest spans breakthroughs in materials science, aviation agreements, and artificial intelligence integration.

Russian Scientists Enhance Flexible Magnetoelectric Material

Russian scientists, including researchers from Immanuel Kant Baltic Federal University, have demonstrated that the electrical response of a flexible magnetoelectric material can be significantly enhanced and stabilized. This improvement relies on predefining the arrangement of magnetic microparticles within a polymer layer. Building on this scientific foundation, tvbrics.com reported that Russia and other BRICS countries are actively shaping a unifying sustainable development agenda for the period beyond 2030.

Meanwhile, universities in sub-Saharan Africa have expanded their presence in the global university ranking, with 69 institutions from 16 countries included, according to tvbrics.com.

UAE Airlines Expand Flights to Asia

Aviation connectivity is also seeing rapid shifts. UAE airlines have signed new cooperation agreements that will expand flight options between Dubai, India, and Uzbekistan, while simultaneously broadening travel routes to other Asian countries. These aviation updates run parallel to domestic modernization efforts in Shanghai, where ten two-wheeled hydrogen-powered vehicles are set to begin operation at the Science and Technology Park of the University of Shanghai for Science and Technology. These hydrogen vehicles are almost indistinguishable in appearance from conventional electric bicycles.

Sector Initiative / Region Reported Development Technology Shanghai, China Ten hydrogen-powered two-wheeled vehicles deployed at the University Science and Technology Park. Aviation United Arab Emirates New cooperation agreements expand routes connecting Dubai, India, and Uzbekistan. Education Sub-Saharan Africa 69 institutions across 16 countries secure placement in global university rankings.

Infrastructure development extends deeper into digital and physical systems. India faces the imperative to attract and make substantial investments in infrastructure related to artificial intelligence, semiconductors, and quantum computing. At the same time, Ethiopia is actively expanding its artificial intelligence development and applied research capabilities. According to tvbrics.com, the East African nation is creating favorable conditions for the development of start-ups and the implementation of home-grown digital solutions.

Foreign Tourists Create Jobs in Egypt

Economic diversification remains a central pillar for several emerging markets. Every million foreign tourists visiting Egypt helps to create around 220,000 jobs, highlighting the heavy reliance of local labor markets on inbound travel. To foster similar regional capacities, Indonesia is currently hosting a ten-day training programme on trade policy in Jakarta specifically tailored for representatives from six African countries.

Cultural influence also flows across unexpected borders. Leo Tolstoy’s novella The Death of Ivan Ilyich has become a bestseller in Brazil, demonstrating enduring cross-cultural literary resonance. Elsewhere, Iran possesses the latent potential to develop child tourism as a specialized segment of its broader travel industry. This niche focus could generate additional demand for specialized accommodation, transport, attractions, and ancillary services, rounding out a packed week of multilateral developments across the BRICS sphere.