7-Day Battery Life for Leaked Fitbit Edge Fitness Tracker

The Fitbit Edge has surfaced through retail assets shared by Android Headlines, revealing Google’s upcoming midrange fitness tracker designed to bridge the physical and functional gap between the minimalist Fitbit Air and the full-featured Pixel Watch.

Retail Assets Reveal the Fitbit Edge Design and Sensor Stack

Retail listings for the Fitbit Edge emerged following an accidental marketing leak in August and an FCC listing last month. According to Android Headlines, the new wearable features a bulbous screen that extends much closer to the perimeter than any past Fitbit tracker.

The display utilizes a modified Pixel Watch face adapted for this specific shape. The interface displays the time and date alongside complications for heart rate, step count, and starting a workout. On the back of the device, users will find a band removal mechanism at both the top and bottom. The sensor stack closely resembles the Fitbit Air, and Google may utilize the same magnetic charger.

Photo: 9to5google.com

Metal strips run along both the left and right sides, which are presumably designated for electrocardiogram (ECG) readings. The overall aesthetic follows the established design formula of the Fitbit Charge 6. Straps and casings modeled after the Pixel Watch Active Band are available in Canyon, Obsidian, and Olive.

Hardware Specifications and Feature Parity Against the Air and Watch

Specifications for the Fitbit Edge come directly from a comparison table circulating alongside the Fitbit Air and the Pixel Watch 5. Under connectivity, the device notes Bluetooth support but lacks Wi-Fi.

Fitbit Edge: Google’s Next Fitness Tracker Just Leaked.

Compared directly to the Fitbit Air, the Edge includes proper notifications support. Listed applications include Google Maps, media and music controls, and a Find My Phone utility. Battery life is rated at up to 7 days, and compatibility extends to both Android and iOS devices.

The device includes built-in GPS and an altimeter, positioning it significantly ahead of the minimalist Air. Limited app support rounds out the hardware profile.

Positioning Within the Current Google Wearable Lineup

The Fitbit Charge line was last updated in 2023, leaving a midrange fitness tracker long overdue. The Fitbit Edge arrives to fill this vacancy by splitting the difference between the Pixel Watch and the Fitbit Air.

While official pricing and release dates remain unannounced, industry expectations place the Edge somewhere in the $150 to $200 range. The Fitbit Air currently retails at $99.99, while the Pixel Watch starts at $399.99. Meanwhile, the Fitbit Charge 6 maintains a current price point of $159.95.