Gyeonggi Province Urges Early Flu Vaccination as Cases Rise 1.3-Fold

Public health authorities in Gyeonggi Province report a 1.3-fold increase in suspected influenza cases over a four-week period, prompting an early roll-out of regional vaccination schedules. The rise, tracked via official surveillance systems, has spurred health officials to urge timely immunizations across vulnerable age groups.

Data from the integrated disease control system show that the outpatient influenza-like illness (ILI) consultation rate in the province climbed from 24.2 per 1,000 outpatients during the 36th week, spanning from August 30 to September 5, up to 32.1 per 1,000 outpatients by the 39th week, spanning from September 20 to 26, as reported by Pressian. This acceleration in viral circulation has forced a recalibration of regional inoculation timelines to protect high-risk populations.

Community Transmission Rises as Pediatric Vaccinations Begin

The jump from 24.2 to 32.1 per 1,000 visits over just four weeks indicates community transmission.

Pediatric vaccination efforts for children and pregnant individuals began on September 21. For children aged six months through 14 years, those under nine years old who are receiving their first influenza vaccination or who have a history of fewer than two cumulative doses must complete a two-dose series this season. Parents and guardians must verify past immunization records to ensure full immunological priming.

Target Group Age / Risk Category Vaccination Start Date Children & Pregnant Individuals 6 months – 14 years (and pregnant persons) September 21 Older Adults (Group 1) Ages 75 and older October 6 Older Adults (Group 2) Ages 70 – 74 October 12 Older Adults (Group 3) Ages 65 – 69 October 15 Immunocompromised Ages 65 and older October 6

Older Adults Receive Vaccines by Age Bracket

To prevent bottlenecks in outpatient clinics and public health centers, the older adult immunization program is rolling out sequentially by age bracket. Individuals aged 75 and older became eligible to receive their vaccines starting October 6. Those aged 70 to 74 can access the vaccine beginning October 12, followed by adults aged 65 to 69 starting October 15.

Concurrently, the COVID-19 vaccination campaign launches on October 12 for individuals aged 70 and older, and on October 15 for those aged 65 to 69. Immunocompromised individuals aged 65 and older became eligible for their COVID-19 vaccination on October 6, pending clinical evaluation.

To maximize protective coverage and minimize clinic visits, eligible seniors may receive both the influenza vaccine and the COVID-19 vaccine simultaneously, subject to an evaluating physician’s pre-vaccination assessment. Yuyoung-cheol, head of the Gyeonggi Provincial Health and Health Bureau, noted the operational shift, stating, “Recent influenza is circulating early, so we are bringing forward the vaccination schedule. We ask that target groups participate in vaccinations according to their respective schedules,” as reported by Pressian.

Vaccinations Available at Designated Clinics and Health Centers

Eligible individuals can receive their vaccinations at any designated consignment medical clinic or local public health center nationwide, regardless of their official residential address. Patients are advised to check public health center availability before visiting, or locate nearby contracted clinics using the official Immunization Dopam homepage.

References