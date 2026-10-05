Governor Pritzker Announces Sustainable Aviation Fuel and MetroLink Events

On Sunday, October 4, 2026, Governor Pritzker maintains a busy public schedule across the Metro East region, anchoring his day with three distinct stops focused on aviation fuel, industrial development, and regional transit expansion.

Sustainable Aviation Fuel Remarks at Wood River Refinery

The governor kicks off his morning at 10:30 a.m. CT with formal remarks at a United Airlines Sustainable Aviation Fuel event. The gathering takes place at the Wood River Refinery, located at 900 S. Central Ave. in Roxana, Illinois. State officials confirm that no additional media availability is scheduled following these remarks.

Hollywood Rivers Studio Starts Construction in Wood River

At 12:00 p.m. CT, the itinerary shifts slightly down the road to 1 Enviro Way in Wood River for the official start of construction on the Hollywood Rivers Studio. Unlike the morning event, organizers have scheduled explicit media availability following the governor’s remarks to field questions regarding the production facility.

MetroLink Expansion Celebration at MidAmerica Airport

The afternoon concludes at 2:00 p.m. CT with a celebration marking the MetroLink expansion. This final appearance takes place at the MidAmerica St. Louis Airport, situated at 9656 Air Terminal Dr. in Mascoutah, Illinois. Similar to the morning aviation event, officials note there will be no additional media availability following the celebration.

Media representatives interested in attending any of these three regional events were required to submit an RSVP through the official portal provided by the Governor’s Office. Meanwhile, in federal scheduling developments for the same date, Assistant Secretary Dillon and Assistant Secretary for Global Public Affairs Dylan Johnson are joining Secretary Rubio on official travel to Iceland, Greece, and Portugal from October 5 through October 8, 2026, with no departmental press briefings scheduled.