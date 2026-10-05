CATIC Unveils J-10CE Mock-up in Azerbaijan at ADEX 2026

Azerbaijan’s recent appearance at the sixth Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX-2026) has sparked intense speculation regarding the future of its air force. At the Baku Expo Center, the China National Aero-Technology Import & Export Corporation (CATIC) unveiled a full-scale mock-up of the J-10CE fighter jet adorned with Azerbaijani national markings. This high-profile display, reported by the EurAsian Times, suggests that Baku may be eyeing a significant expansion of its Chinese-made aerial capabilities, potentially positioning itself to become the third global operator of the J-10C, following Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

Strategic Integration of the J-10CE in Baku

The presence of the J-10CE at ADEX-2026 is more than a mere marketing gesture by AVIC, the state-owned conglomerate behind China’s aviation industry. Azerbaijan already operates the JF-17 Block III, a multi-role fighter developed jointly by China and Pakistan. By introducing the heavier, more sophisticated J-10CE into its inventory, the Azerbaijani Air Force could establish a formidable “high-low” mix. This configuration would allow the JF-17 to handle routine patrol and lower-intensity missions, while the J-10CE provides the high-end air superiority and deep-strike capabilities required for complex modern combat.

This potential acquisition aligns with Baku's efforts to diversify its military procurement away from traditional Russian reliance. The integration of Chinese hardware is already underway; Azerbaijan has recently bolstered its defensive posture through the acquisition of the HQ-9BE long-range air-defense system. Integrating the J-10CE’s advanced AESA radar and network-centric sensors with existing platforms would create a cohesive combat architecture. As noted by military analysts, the J-10CE represents a significant leap in capability over the aging Soviet-era MiG-29 and Su-25 fleets currently serving in the Azerbaijani Air Force.

Baku and Armenia Modernize Air Forces Amid Regional Rivalry

The prospect of Baku purchasing the J-10CE carries weight in the ongoing regional rivalry with Armenia. While Armenia has struggled to rebuild its air force following the 2020 conflict—relying on a limited number of Su-25s and four Su-30SMs—it has turned to India to modernize its defense. Armenia has reportedly engaged in discussions to acquire 8–12 Su-30MKI fighters, alongside significant investments in Indian-made hardware including the Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher and the Akash surface-to-air missile system.

China’s push for the J-10CE export market relies heavily on its claim that the aircraft has been combat-tested. During the May 2025 conflict between Pakistan and India, the J-10CE was reportedly deployed by the Pakistan Air Force. While Pakistani officials claimed the aircraft successfully downed several Indian warplanes, including the Rafale, using PL-15 long-range missiles, the Indian Air Force dismissed these reports as fabrications. Despite the contradictory claims, China continues to use this narrative to position the J-10CE as a battle-hardened, non-Western alternative for nations seeking to modernize their air wings.

Countries aiming to upgrade their armed forces while decreasing their dependency on Russia have found China to be a dependable non-Western source of military equipment. Because Azerbaijan already utilizes Chinese sensors, avionics, and weaponry via its JF-17 Block III fleet, the J-10CE is a logical and appealing prospect for the nation.

The Technology Behind the Vigorous Dragon

The J-10CE is a single-engine, 4.5-generation delta-canard fighter designed for both air-to-air superiority and precision strike missions. It is powered by the indigenous Shenyang WS-10 turbofan engine and features a glass cockpit, a sophisticated electronic-warfare suite, and in-flight refueling capabilities. Its primary sensor, an Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar, is designed to outperform older mechanically scanned systems, providing a significant advantage in beyond-visual-range engagement.

While industry observers note that the aircraft is often compared to later variants of the F-16, its specific export capabilities remain a subject of evolving development. Designer Li Jun has stated that the aircraft’s systems are tailored for modular upgrades, allowing operators to swap payloads depending on the mission requirements. However, many reported features—such as the integration of gallium-nitride radar components or specific radar-absorbing coatings—remain unverified by independent sources.

As ADEX-2026 concludes, the question of whether Azerbaijan will formalize a purchase remains open. Lieutenant General Namig Islamzade, the Azerbaijani Air Force Commander, was previously seen inspecting the aircraft at the 2024 Zhuhai Air Show, indicating a long-standing interest. Whether this interest matures into a contract depends on Baku’s strategic priorities and its willingness to commit to a deeper integration of Chinese military technology. For now, the mock-up in Baku stands as a placeholder for a deal that could fundamentally reshape the regional balance of air power.