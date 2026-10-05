Kyle Connor Leads Winnipeg Jets to First Win Against Detroit Red Wings

Winnipeg Jets forward Kyle Connor recorded two power-play goals and added an assist to lead his squad to a 3-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday, earning Winnipeg its first win of the season, cbssports.com reported.

Special Teams Execution Sets the Tone Early

Winnipeg capitalized heavily on early indiscipline from the home side. The Jets took advantage of unsportsmanlike conduct penalties assessed to Keegan Kolesar and J.T. Compher during the first period. Cole Perfetti opened the scoring at 13:04 when Detroit defenseman Justin Faulk deflected a pass from Connor off Perfetti in the slot, sending the puck looping over goaltender John Gibson. Just 1:32 later, Connor struck for his first of the night, driving from above the right face-off circle to flip a backhand over Gibson’s left shoulder.

nhl.com noted that Red Wings coach Todd McLellan pointed directly to unit execution after the final horn. “The penalty kill failed us,” McLellan stated. “I thought 5-on-5, we created more chances than we did against the Rangers, but we have to find a way to finish.” The Jets finished the match 3-for-4 on the power play, while Detroit went 1-for-5 with the man advantage.

Connor Orchestrates the Attack

Connor extended the Winnipeg advantage to 3-0 at 5:41 of the middle frame, burying a rebound from the right circle after Gibson stopped a Josh Morrissey slap shot. Morrissey collected two assists on the afternoon, directing the point with high poise. But Jets coach Scott Arniel emphasized that Connor’s value extended well beyond the scoresheet. “Through two games, he has just been dominating with the puck,” Arniel said, via nhl.com. “But the play I remember is him tracking back to break up a 3-on-2. He does those things on both ends of the ice.”

Team Shots on Goal Power Play Penalty Kill Final Score Winnipeg Jets 27 3-for-4 4-for-5 3 Detroit Red Wings 35 1-for-5 1-for-4 2

Detroit’s Late Push Falls Short

Trailing by three, the Red Wings began generating sustained offensive zone time in the latter half of the game. Viktor Arvidsson broke Stuart Skinner’s shutout bid with 3:08 remaining in the second period, cutting the deficit. Emmitt Finnie further narrowed the gap at 4:56 of the third period, firing home to make it a 3-2 contest. Detroit pressed heavily for the equalizer, outshooting Winnipeg 35 to 27 overall, but Skinner stood firm under heavy low-block pressure.

The Red Wings failed to convert on a late power-play opportunity, and Skinner flashed his glove to deny Lucas Raymond in the final minute to preserve the narrow victory. Skinner finished the afternoon stopping 33 shots in his first win of the campaign. The result leaves Detroit searching for answers following an opening 2-0 shutout loss to the New York Rangers, while Winnipeg rebounds from an overtime defeat against Boston.

Photo: NHL.com

The Jets travel to face Pittsburgh on Monday, while the Red Wings return home to host Ottawa on Tuesday.

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Jets vs. Detroit Red Wings | NHL Highlights | October 4, 2026