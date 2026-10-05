Four Venezuelan Universities Rank Among Latin America’s Top 100 in QS 2027

Nine Venezuelan institutions of higher education have secured a place in the Quacquarelli Symonds Latin America & The Caribbean University Ranking 2027, showcasing both the enduring resilience and distinct academic strengths of the country’s tertiary education sector despite prolonged national headwinds. Published recently by the British analytics firm, the 2027 index evaluates 517 institutions across 27 countries, measuring criteria that include academic reputation, employer perception, faculty-to-student ratios, and scientific research output. The evaluation of this year encompassed the academic and institutional performance of 517 higher education entities belonging to 27 Latin American and Caribbean nations, featuring 23 newly entering institutions, while Brazil concentrates the largest regional growth with 137 universities, followed by Colombia with 70 and Mexico with 69 institutions.

How Venezuelan Institutions Rank Across the Region

Leading the national representation, the Universidad Central de Venezuela (UCV) claimed the 38th spot in the regional table with an overall score of 68.1 out of 100, according to data reported by bancaynegocios.com, and also secured the 32nd spot among South American institutions. The UCV recorded strong sub-metrics, achieving 78.1 points in academic reputation, 87.4 in faculty-student ratio, and 91.6 in employer reputation. Moving down the regional table, the Universidad Católica Andrés Bello (UCAB) secured the 81st position with a 53.3 overall score, while the Universidad Simón Bolívar (USB) placed 84th with 52.4 points and an academic reputation of 57.6 points alongside an employer valuation of 76.4 points, and the Universidad de Los Andes (ULA) landed at number 95 with a 49.4 global score, registering 62.5 points in academic reputation, 56.8 in employer reputation, and 42.3 in the faculty-to-student ratio. The list includes five public and four private Venezuelan universities in total.

Further down the index, the institutional tiers shift across both public and private entities. El Nacional noted that LUZ moved from the 125th spot to 145th, while the Universidad de Carabobo (UC) maintained its standing within the 201–250 block. Additional private institutions also feature prominently in the broader listings, with the Universidad Metropolitana (Unimet) positioned in the 171–180 range—having an academic reputation of 37.8 points and an employer reputation of 33.4 points—alongside the Universidad Privada Dr. Rafael Belloso Chacín (URBE) and the Universidad Tecnológica del Centro (Unitec) occupying the 401+ band.

Universidad Metropolitana Improves Its Employer Reputation Ranking

Beyond traditional academic metrics, several Venezuelan universities punched well above their weight in corporate and professional readiness. EL UNIVERSAL reported that the Universidad Metropolitana scaled 12 positions and reached 35th in Latin America and the Caribbean in Employer Reputation, according to the edition published this October 1. With a score of 86.4 out of 100, the institution placed within the top 10% of evaluated universities in that indicator, having outperformed 66.9% of the region’s institutions. Unimet’s leadership noted that the result reflects a sustained multi-year climb driven by stronger alignment with professional and productive market demands, growing from 60.4 points in the 2024 edition to 86.4 in 2027 to gain 26 points over the last four editions. Miriam Benhayon, dean of research, pointed out that the university reaffirms its leadership by positioning ahead of two out of three participating institutions in the edition with the highest turnout to date. Natalia Castañón, academic vice rector of Unimet, stated: We are very happy with this result, which is consistent with our educational model that seeks to strengthen the connection between academic training and the needs of the professional and productive environment. Listening to the business environment allows us to understand its needs and train professionals with the necessary competencies. The Employer Reputation metric gathers employers’ views on universities producing graduates they consider best prepared for the workforce, taking into account technical mastery, professional preparation, problem-solving ability, value creation, soft skills, performance, and reliability, drawing on a survey of over 600,000 regional employers this year.

Similarly, the UCAB distinguished itself significantly in the regional employability landscape, achieving 96,9 points out of 100 in the employer reputation indicator to rank 12th across Latin America and the Caribbean in that specific category, alongside obtaining 81 points in academic reputation to place 29th in that metric. These professional perception scores demonstrate that corporate actors continue to value the technical training, problem-solving capabilities, and fundamental preparedness of graduates emerging from these campuses.

Photo: el-carabobeno.com

Venezuelan Universities Shift Positions in Regional Index

The 2027 publication captured notable positional adjustments driven by both institutional performance and broader regional competition. El Nacional detailed how the UCV shifted from 35th to 38th, UCAB moved from 78th to 81st, USB transitioned from 54th to 84th, and ULA moved from 84th to 95th. These adjustments occurred alongside the integration of 23 newly evaluated institutions into the broader continental index.

The evaluation framework itself weights academic reputation at 30% and employer reputation at 20%, with faculty-to-student proportions and doctoral staff ratios carrying a 10% weight each. While regional giants in countries like Brazil, Colombia, and Mexico dominate raw numerical representation with dozens of participating campuses, the continued presence of these nine Venezuelan institutions shows the persistent institutional capital embedded within the nation's historic halls of learning.