One Dead, Three Injured in Gallipolis Single-Vehicle Crash

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash that occurred in Gallia County on Saturday, Oct. 3. The incident took place near the intersection of Carter Road and Woodie Road at approximately 6:25 p.m., according to state troopers.

Investigators state that a 2011 GMC Sierra was traveling north on Carter Road when the vehicle veered off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment, and overturned. The driver was identified as 33-year-old Ronald Montgomery of Crown City, Ohio. Montgomery suffered fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

At the time of the incident, the GMC Sierra was occupied by three additional passengers, including another adult male and two juveniles aged 6 and 9. All three passengers sustained minor injuries in the rollover crash and were transported by Gallia County EMS to a nearby hospital in Gallipolis for medical evaluation and treatment.

Local Agencies Respond to Carter Road Crash

Carter Road was completely shut down to through traffic for two hours while troopers conducted their initial on-scene investigation and wreckage recovery operations.

Several local public safety and municipal services responded to the scene alongside state patrol units. Responding organizations included the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office, Gallia County EMS, Harrison Township Fire Department, and the Gallia County Coroner. Additional logistical and support services were provided by Stapleton’s Towing and Willis Funeral Home.

Ongoing Inquiry Into the Gallia County Crash

Authorities have not yet released additional details regarding the underlying factors that caused the vehicle to leave the roadway. The Ohio State Highway Patrol continues to review the mechanics and timeline of the single-vehicle accident along Carter Road.