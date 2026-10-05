Sunnyside Festival: Volca Pomme Redefines Jazz in Reims

The Volca Pomme project takes center stage in Reims on Sunday, October 11, 2026, as part of the Sunnyside Festival, bringing experimental jazz and improvised music to the Maison des Ventes Chativesle at 14h30, according to JDS. The free public event marks a continuation of the festival’s ongoing partnership with the jazz and improvised music department of the Conservatoire National Supérieur de Musique et de Danse de Paris.

Paris conservatory students lead workshops and perform

For the 3rd year, the institutional collaboration between Reims and the Paris conservatory unfolds across two distinct phases. Students from the CNSM of Paris lead a masterclass workshop for jazz students from the conservatories of Reims and Châlons, culminating directly in a live Sunny Jam Session. Following this educational exchange, the student musicians present an original project designed to showcase upcoming talent on the regional scene.

This year features Volca Pomme, a trio comprising three musicians who share the objective of pushing the boundaries of musical interaction while testing the limits of their respective instruments. Equipped with individual drum machines, electronic effects hardware, and various objects, the ensemble moves through rhythmic superpositions, ambient interludes, and noise soundscapes where improvisation remains the core focus. The performance takes place at 49 Rue Gosset, 51100 Reims, with admission offered entirely free of charge.

broader festival programming across reims

The Volca Pomme appearance anchors a wider schedule of events curated across Reims for the autumn season. Earlier in the week, the Sunnyside Festival schedule incorporates youth workshops including Voix & Rythme with Mylène Menteaux for children aged 6 to 12, the Percusamba interactive Brazilian rhythm workshop, and the Tiébélé presentation on October 10, 2026. Vocalist Fatoumata Diawara also features in the festival lineup on October 6, 2026, bringing her contemporary interpretations of traditional African music to local audiences.

Cultural events continue throughout the autumn months in the Reims area. The schedule includes the Festival Comédie offering a two-hour stand-up showcase at V.O2 Cormontreuil on November 14, 2026, and the contemporary dance and tap production Fleurs by Spanish troupe Compañía Milimetro from October 17 to 18, 2026. Further ahead, the city prepares for the Festival des Bulles et des Jeux in nearby Bétheny on November 7 and 8, 2026, alongside the return of genre cinema showcase Reims Polar from March 30 to April 4, 2027.