Yemen government announces military operation to retake Houthi territory

Yemen’s internationally recognized government announced a military operation to retake all territory held by the Houthi movement, even as the group cut a vital supply route and effectively encircled the city of Taiz, The Guardian reported.

Houthi Fighters Seize Al-Safiya After Al-Alimi Declares Military Operations

Speaking in a televised address from Riyadh, Rashad al-Alimi, the head of Yemen’s presidential council, declared the start of military operations aimed at extending state authority across the entire national territory. The government’s ambition, however, immediately collided with harsh battlefield setbacks.

Hours before al-Alimi’s announcement, Houthi fighters seized control of the al-Safiya area, cutting the main road linking Taiz with the government’s interim capital of Aden.

The human toll of the renewed fighting has mounted swiftly. Security and military sources reported that more than 70 people were killed in and around Taiz province over a single 24-hour window. Government forces sustained 34 deaths, including 20 troops killed on the edge of Taiz in neighboring Lahj, while Houthi military sources reported 39 fatalities among their own ranks across the contested zones.

Houthi Missiles Target Aramco Facilities After Coalition Bombardment

The military drive relies heavily on external air support. Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV reported that at least two people were wounded in Sunday’s coalition bombardment.

In swift retaliation, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree announced that the group launched ballistic missiles and drones targeting Saudi national oil company Aramco facilities in Riyadh and the Khurais area. The strikes reportedly triggered large fires at the targeted sites. The cross-border assaults compound existing pressures on global energy markets, particularly as Saudi oil exports already face severe constraints following Iran’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

Metric / Event Government / Coalition Side Houthi Movement Primary Backer Saudi Arabia / Regional Coalition Iran Strategic Objectives Regain national territory, restore state institutions Retain Red Sea coast, defend Sanaa Recent Territorial Shifts Encircled in Taiz; lost Red Sea coast last month Cut Taiz-Aden supply route, seized Mocha port Retaliatory Actions Massive air and missile strikes Ballistic missile and drone attacks on Aramco

Houthi Seizure of Red Sea Coastline Squeezes Global Supply Chains

The widening confrontation shows that international trade routes are vulnerable. Last month, a lightning Houthi offensive enabled the group to seize Yemen’s entire Red Sea coastline, including the port of Mocha and the Bab al-Mandab strait. That maneuver denied Saudi Arabia an alternative export route for its crude oil, directly squeezing global supply chains already reeling from Persian Gulf tensions.

Photo: BBC

Diplomatic efforts to contain the fallout face severe headwinds. As Dawn reported, members of regional defense bodies are convening emergency meetings to address the deteriorating situation in Yemen, while humanitarian agencies warn that acute hunger continues to threaten millions across the country.

With military commanders on both sides pressing their advantage, the prospect of a negotiated settlement remains distant.