Delhi Police Assault Women Protesters Demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s Resignation

Neha Bora, president of the All India Students’ Association, was among the protesters detained by the Delhi Police during the protests at Jantar Mantar as demonstrators demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The demonstrations mark the third day of unrest in the national capital. The Wire reported that protesters gathered to voice opposition against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, calling for his immediate resignation. The situation at Jantar Mantar escalated quickly as police personnel and CRPF units deployed barricades to block a planned Citizens’s March originating from India Gate.

Delhi Police Detain Protesters Demanding Gyanesh Kumar’s Resignation | Ground Report

Mass Detentions and Alleged Police Force at Jantar Mantar

The protests began with roughly 150 participants before security forces intervened with heavy deployment. The Wire noted that the demonstration swiftly mutated into a show of force and brute violence by the Delhi police, with serious allegations emerging that Delhi Police officials manhandled and assaulted women protesters at the site.

During the second day of the demonstrations, law enforcement detained dozens of high-profile activists and political figures. Alongside AISA president Neha Bora, the detentions included psephologist-activist Yogendra Yadav, transparency activist Anjali Bhardwaj, and senior advocate Prashant Bhushan.

Joint Rallies Expand Protest Movement to Mumbai

While demonstrations continued in New Delhi, the movement expanded geographically to western India. On Sunday, October 4, political factions in Maharashtra led a joint ‘Garjana rally’ through the streets of Mumbai.

Uddhav Thackeray of Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray led the march alongside their respective supporters. The procession moved from Metro Cinema toward the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation headquarters in south Mumbai, drawing participation from state leaders representing the Congress party and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP).

High Tension At Jantar Mantar Protest | CEC Gyanesh Kumar Resignation | AISA Neha Bora |Its UTV News

Date Location Key Organizers / Participants Core Demand October 2, 2026 New Delhi (Jantar Mantar) / Mumbai (Shivaji Park) Thousands of citizens, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar October 3, 2026 New Delhi (Jantar Mantar) AISA, Yogendra Yadav, Anjali Bhardwaj, Prashant Bhushan Resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar October 4, 2026 Mumbai (Metro Cinema to BMC HQ) Shiv Sena (UBT), MNS, Congress, NCP (SP) Garjana rally / Anti-CEC protests

Nationwide Call to Action and Upcoming Demonstrations

The current wave of protests traces back to large-scale turnouts on Friday, when thousands of demonstrators gathered at both Jantar Mantar in New Delhi and Shivaji Park in Mumbai. The initial mobilization in Mumbai was organized by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

Following the continuous clashes and high-profile detentions over the weekend, the CJP has formally called for a nationwide protest scheduled for October 10.

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