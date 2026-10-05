Ether And Solana Liquidity Drops Despite Rising Market Prices

Ether experienced a contraction in order book depth alongside market activity, as its price movement came with a catch. Liquidity thinned. The numbers challenge the common market assumption that higher prices attract additional participants, resulting in more robust order books.

Assessing Order Book Depth and Market Liquidity Ether maintained between $13 million and $14 million in market depth within 0.15% of its spot price. Approximately that exact sum resided in bids and asks positioned closely enough to the current price that executing them fully would shift ether’s valuation by a mere 0.15%. This immediate level of liquidity is critical for standard transactions as well as for substantial block trades that investors hope to execute without causing significant price slippage.

Ether Remains Liquid on Most Exchanges

Despite the thinner markets, ether is still fairly easy to trade. CoinGecko stated, ETH remains fairly liquid at this range [within 0.15% of the market price], with most exchanges maintaining over $1 million in depth on each side .

Solana Liquidity Trends

Ether is not the only major token with thinner markets. Liquidity in solana’s SOL, ether’s main rival, has also shrunk. CoinGecko noted that the overall liquidity for SOL has shrunk considerably since 2025 .

The volume of SOL bids and asks situated within 2% of the prevailing market value dropped from approximately $28 million per side during the previous year down to roughly $20 million in the current year. Measuring liquidity at the 2% threshold reveals the capital committed to orders located farther away from the spot price, functioning as an indicator of the buying or selling capacity the asset can withstand prior to experiencing a substantial price movement. Ether’s reduction in liquidity is concentrated directly adjacent to the spot price, whereas Solana’s contraction is reflected in its diminished capacity to absorb broader price volatility.