Aisling Costello and Conor Jones named Great Blasket Island caretakers

Aisling Costello and Conor Jones beat out a competitive pool of applicants to serve as caretakers on the Great Blasket Island from April to September 2026, trading corporate administration jobs for six months of rigorous physical labor, limited wind-generated electricity, and high-speed 5G connectivity off the coast of County Kerry.

Blasket Island Caretaker Applications Drop Sharply

Application Scarcity: The caretaker position capped applications at 300 candidates in 2025 and 2026, marking a sharp decline from 80,000 applicants in 2019 and 23,000 in 2020. Since instituting a 300-application limit in 2025, the Blasket Island caretaker opening—which initially drew 80,000 hopefuls upon its 2019 debut and 23,000 in 2020—has evolved into one of the country’s most fiercely contested employment opportunities.

The caretaker position capped applications at 300 candidates in 2025 and 2026, marking a sharp decline from 80,000 applicants in 2019 and 23,000 in 2020. Since instituting a 300-application limit in 2025, the Blasket Island caretaker opening—which initially drew 80,000 hopefuls upon its 2019 debut and 23,000 in 2020—has evolved into one of the country’s most fiercely contested employment opportunities. Operational Realities: Caretakers manage three cottages and a coffee shop in exchange for bed, board, and a stipend, facing demanding workloads during peak summer months without hot running water.

Transitioning From Corporate Burnout to Island Isolation

The path from a traditional office desk to a remote Atlantic outpost involves intense competition and stark lifestyle adjustments. Ownership duo Alice Hayes and Billy O’Connor manage the selection process for the three cottages and a coffee shop on the Great Blasket, which lies two kilometres from the Dingle peninsula after being officially evacuated in 1954.

You are employed. It is really full on. Until September, says Jones. In September you can frolic away. Jones says: We had one interview with Billy and Alice. I was expecting more because I’ve worked in recruitment. I think they were trying to scare us off. He laughs.

Photo: europesays.com

Having previously held an office job, Costello opted to pursue a career break in the course of last year. That job nearly drove me around the bend. I mean, yeah, it drove me to a remote island, she says, laughing.

Costello noted that while the setting remains picturesque, June, July, and August demand continuous work across the hospitality and maintenance assets.

Metric 2019 Season 2020 Season 2025–2026 Seasons Total Applicants 80,000 23,000 300 (Capped) Accommodation Infrastructure 3 Cottages 3 Cottages 3 Cottages & Coffee Shop Primary Power Source Wind Generator Wind Generator Wind Generator (Device Charging)

Managing Connectivity and Infrastructure on the Great Blasket

Daily operations on the island require balancing modern digital demands with sparse utility infrastructure. While a small wind-powered generator supplies just enough electricity to charge mobile devices, and hot running water is absent, telecommunications infrastructure remains reliable. There is running water, but no running hot water, and limited electricity. Connectivity is not an issue however. There’s a 5g mast on Dunquin. Actually, reception is the least of your worries. The reception here is much better than the reception in Cork city. My internet’s never been faster, says Costello. You need that because if something went wrong, we need to be able to call someone. But electricity-wise, you know, we are limited. Everything is limited.

The caretaker responsibilities extend far beyond hospitality management. Jones and Costello undertook heavy manual labor tasks throughout their six-month stint, including building a sheep pen and installing a pump for the island’s backup water tank. Their tenure coincided with seasonal wildlife peaks, spanning the spring lambing season and the autumn pupping window for Europe’s largest grey seal colony. Although the location is remote, between guests and wildlife, they have had plenty of company, she says. Rabbits and hare, sheep and lambs, loads of seals. So down on the beach and in all the little coves, you can see the tiny little white ones. When we first came out, it was the lambing season, so we had all the little dotey pets running around. And now, as we are coming to the end, it’s the pupping season, so we’ve got more little cutie white dotey pets to be looking out for.

Cloud Cover Ruins 2026 Solar Eclipse Viewing

Natural phenomena offered mixed operational experiences during the final weeks of the deployment. Billed as a blockbuster natural event with prime viewing potential in western Europe, the 2026 solar eclipse proved disappointing on the Great Blasket due to heavy cloud cover. Visitors who booked stays specifically for the celestial event experienced biting midges and temporary dimming rather than a clear visual spectacle, illustrating the unpredictable variables faced by remote tourism operators.

As September concludes, the caretakers prepare to depart alongside the burrowing Manx shearwater population, closing out a high-intensity seasonal contract that tests the limits of remote hospitality management.

Photographic Records

Great Blasket caretakers Conor Jones and Aisling Costello. Photograph: Aisling Costello Lambs on Great Blasket. Photograph: Aisling Costello A grey seal, Great Blasket Island. Photograph: Aisling Costello