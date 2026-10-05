Baran Kok Targets Alice Weidel in New Single Boss hart

German rapper Baran Kok has released a new single titled Boss hart, directly targeting Alternative for Germany (AfD) leader Alice Weidel and her partner, Sarah Bossard, according to reporting by blick.ch.

The 26-year-old artist, who identifies as the “first gay Kurdish rapper,” structured the track around a deliberate play on words. The song’s title rhymes with the surname of Weidel’s life partner, Sarah Bossard, and includes the chorus line: “I fuck the AfD as if I were Sarah Bossard.” The couple lives in Einsiedeln in the Swiss canton of Schwyz and has frequently drawn media attention due to the contrast between Weidel’s political platform—which champions a traditional family model consisting of a man and a woman—and her own household, where she and Bossard raise two sons together.

Baran Kok – BOSS HART (Offizielles Musikvideo)

Kok Uses Provocative Lyrics to Address Male Relationships

Kok’s music frequently plays with provocative language and personal identity. Born in Istanbul and raised in Freiburg im Breisgau before relocating to Berlin, the artist told the public broadcaster ARD in an interview, “I make music about cocks,” drawing on the phonetic similarity between his surname and the English vulgarism.

While mainstream German rap features numerous artists of Kurdish heritage, Kok stands apart by explicitly addressing male relationships rather than centering women. Neither Alice Weidel nor Sarah Bossard responded to requests for comment regarding the song’s lyrics before publication, blick.ch reported.

Activism and Friction Within the Rap Community

The release follows a summer of heightened political engagement for the young musician. Following an Islamist attack on the Berlin Christopher Street Day (CSD) parade—an annual demonstration for queer rights—Kok and his team organized a benefit concert under the banner “Fresse auf für queere Freiheit.” Alongside prominent artists such as Herbert Grönemeyer, the collective raised more than 90,000 euros for charitable purposes.

Beyond his political targets, Kok also used his recent music to address internal conflicts within the domestic hip-hop scene. In his track Scheiss auf HipHop, he targets veteran German rapper Fler with the lines, “You’re a victim because you believe perpetrators / If I hit Fler, am I then a wife-beater?” The verse responds to prior comments from Fler, who claimed in a podcast that Kok secured a performance slot at Splash!, Germany’s largest hip-hop festival, solely due to his sexual orientation.