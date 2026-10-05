Ducks Edge Panthers 3-2 via Power Play Dominance

Cutter Gauthier scored twice and added an assist to lead the Anaheim Ducks to a 3-2 overtime victory against the Florida Panthers on Sunday, securing the team’s second win to open the season.

Leo Carlsson Starts Campaign with Multi-Point Performances

Leo Carlsson’s Hot Start: Joined elite franchise company with back-to-back multi-point performances to start the campaign.

Power-Play Efficiency Propels Anaheim

The Anaheim Ducks relied entirely on special teams superiority to edge the Florida Panthers 3-2 in extra time. All three goals for the Ducks came via the power play. Mikael Granlund sealed the contest at 4:14 of the extra frame, finishing off a sequence initiated by Leo Carlsson.

With that primary helper, Carlsson etched his name into the franchise record books. He became just the fifth player in Ducks history to open a season with games yielding two or more points. Cutter Gauthier drove the offensive engine throughout the night, netting a pair of goals before setting up Granlund’s game-winner.

Cutter Gauthier | Ducks Postgame vs. FLA | Oct. 4, 2026

Gauthier Scores Twice as Marchand and Verhaeghe Respond

Gauthier opened the scoring in the first period, snapping a pinpoint wrist shot into the upper portion of the net with the man advantage. The Panthers failed to clean up their undisciplined play, sending Anaheim back to the power play where Gauthier struck again in the middle frame.

Anaheim looked poised to capture a regulation victory before Brad Marchand altered the script. Playing in his first game since March 6, Marchand notched his first goal of the season at 18:10 of the third period. Carter Verhaeghe added Florida’s other marker, cleaning up a rebound for his first tally of the young campaign.

Injuries Shape Early Season Standings

The Panthers played without team captain Aleksander Barkov, who is sidelined for a minimum of three weeks due to a knee injury. Despite the roster shorthandedness, both the Ducks and the Panthers extended their respective streaks of earning at least one point in every contest to begin the season.

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