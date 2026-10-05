Simone Biles Surprises Husband Jonathan Owens at NFL London Game

Gymnastics great Simone Biles surprised fans by traveling to London to support her husband, Indianapolis Colts NFL pro Jonathan Owens, during the team’s 30-13 victory over the Washington Commanders, Sport Bild reported.

An Unexpected Sideline Appearance in London

Biles had previously stated to Us Weekly that she planned to skip all of her husband’s away games during the current NFL season to focus on her work commitments. Last year marked the first time the seven-time Olympic medalist attended every single fixture, a grueling travel schedule she described as exceptionally demanding. But the trip to London shattered those plans as Biles wore a custom-made cream-colored dress featuring Owens’ uniform number 38 on the shoulder.

Owens signed a one-year deal with the Indianapolis franchise in March, following previous stints with the Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, and Houston Texans. Beyond cheering from the stands, Biles manages logistics for visiting family and friends on game days to ensure Owens maintains his pre-game routine and recovery schedule.

Simone Biles’ Reaction at the biggest game of Jonathan Owens' Career 😍 😫 😭 | Mic'd Up

Jonathan Taylor Leads Colts as Commanders Lose Marcus Mariota

On the turf, Indianapolis leaned heavily on running back Jonathan Taylor, who found the end zone twice to help level the Colts’ record at 2-2. Quarterback Daniel Jones managed a turbulent afternoon, throwing an interception while converting a rushing touchdown to outpace a struggling Washington defense.

The Commanders fell to 1-3 following a devastating blow to their quarterback room. Following the prior loss of starter Jayden Daniels, backup Marcus Mariota suffered a reported medial collateral ligament injury. Seventh-round pick Athan Kaliakmanis was forced into action with minimal repetitions alongside the starting unit, managing a touchdown pass and an interception under duress.

Team Record Key Offensive Output Indianapolis Colts 2-2 Jonathan Taylor (2 TDs), Daniel Jones (1 rush TD) Washington Commanders 1-3 Athan Kaliakmanis (1 pass TD, 1 INT)

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