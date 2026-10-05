Flydubai co-pilot Hamam al-Hammami attacked captain during 16,000ft plunge

Flydubai flight FZ1073 experienced a sudden 16,000-foot plunge over Saudi Arabia on Wednesday after co-pilot Hamam al-Hammami attacked the captain with a crash axe. Passengers and crew subdued the attacker, while a reserve pilot landed the Boeing 737 MAX 8 safely in Tabuk, saving more than 170 passengers and crew.

Cockpit Assault and the Vertical Dive Over Saudi Arabia

Flight FZ1073 was bound for Israel from Dubai when the co-pilot, identified by sources as Omani national Hammam al-Hammami, launched his attack inside the cockpit. According to the United Arab Emirates prosecutor general, al-Hammami used an emergency crash axe to assault the captain and tried to seize control of the aircraft. Flight-tracking data from Flightradar24 shows the Boeing jet dropped 16,625 feet in just over 30 seconds while flying over Saudi Arabia.

Aviation instructor Alberto Paduanelli, owner of ALPA Simulation, recreated the descent in a flight simulator for Reuters. Paduanelli described the maneuver as feeling like a vertical roller coaster that generated severe negative G-forces and caused the autopilot to disconnect. US President Donald Trump praised the Boeing jet on Truth Social for withstanding structural strains far beyond its design expectations during the dive. Passengers and crew intervened to overpower the co-pilot, and a reserve flydubai pilot onboard stepped in to level the aircraft before landing safely at Tabuk airport in northwestern Saudi Arabia.

✈️🇮🇱🇦🇪 Video reportedly shows chaos inside flydubai flight

Oman Failed to Share Pilot Security Concerns

Investigations across multiple jurisdictions revealed significant lapses in background checks prior to the flight. Omani authorities had previously scrutinized al-Hammami’s online activity and concluded he showed too much interest in radical ideology to trust as a pilot at state carrier Oman Air, prompting Oman Air to ban him from flying, assign him to a desk job, and place him in a deradicalization program. However, Oman did not share these security concerns more broadly. When FlyDubai hired al-Hammami in February, the airline conducted a criminal-background check but failed to contact Oman to vet his experience.

Additional details regarding the co-pilot’s employment history emerged from aviation registries and news reports. According to CNN, a LinkedIn profile bearing the name Hamam al-Hammami said he worked at Oman Air for seven years until February 2025, subsequently joined Royal Air Maroc from June 2025 to January 2026, and joined Flydubai eight months prior to the incident. Royal Air Maroc stated that al-Hammami completed a three-month training program in 2025 but was not selected for permanent employment. Buckinghamshire New University confirmed he completed a distance-learning course in aviation management, while the Australian Federal Police announced an investigation into his past links to Australia.

Photo: WSJ

Airline / Institution Role / Involvement Timeline Oman Air Employed pilot; later reassigned and grounded over radical ideology concerns 7 years until February 2025 Royal Air Maroc Conducted pre-employment training; application subsequently rejected June 2025 – January 2026 Flydubai Employed al-Hammami as co-pilot on routes including Tel Aviv Hired February

UAE Prosecutor Categorizes Incident as Terrorist Attack

The United Arab Emirates prosecutor general officially categorized the incident as a terrorist attack. UAE Attorney General Hamad Saif Al Shamsi stated that investigations are examining physical and digital evidence, motives, and external connections. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that preliminary findings indicate the suspect underwent Islamist radical indoctrination, while Israeli sources told CNN that current intelligence suggests al-Hammami acted alone without direct operational links to an external government or militant group.

Following the event, the Saudi Interior Ministry confirmed that the injured captain and co-pilot received medical clearance and departed Saudi Arabia for Abu Dhabi. UAE authorities are currently investigating Flydubai staff responsible for the hiring process, while Israeli transportation officials face domestic political scrutiny over security protocols regarding incoming flight crews.

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