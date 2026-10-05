Tom Cruise’s ‘Digger’ Bombs: Warner Bros. Faces $150 Million Loss

Tom Cruise and Alejandro Iñárritu’s collaboration “Digger” is tracking toward around a $150 million loss for Warner Bros. after pulling in $20 million globally during its first weekend, according to financial projections outlined by IndieWire and darkhorizons.com.

Digger Becomes One of Modern History's Worst Financial Bombs

“Digger” opened to a meager $8 million domestically and $12 million internationally, marking Tom Cruise’s lowest opening weekend in 19 years.

With a production budget climbing as high as $180 million and a $100 million global marketing spend, total outlays for Warner Bros. and Legendary have reached an estimated $275 million.

Box-office analysts predict the satirical feature will struggle to cross $50 million in total worldwide ticket sales, positioning it among the worst financial bombs in modern studio history.

Studio Faces Financial Exposure of Roughly 275 Million

The math behind the release reveals a deep financial chasm. While darkhorizons.com notes a net production budget of $160 million—factoring in UK tax credits—IndieWire sources peg the true cost between $160 million and $180 million against an official base of $125 million. Combined with a global prints and advertising (P&A) spend approaching $100 million, the financial exposure for the studio sits at roughly $275 million.

Revenue projections look equally bleak. Assuming a theatrical gross finishing near $50 million alongside a rapid premium video-on-demand (PVOD) rollout, the film is expected to generate around $127 million across all revenue streams, including theatrical rentals, airline licensing, and domestic streaming. That leaves Warner Bros. staring down a net loss of approximately $148 million to $150 million, a deficit that could widen if home video performance mirrors its theatrical reception.

Photo: indiewire.com

Financial Metric Estimated Figures Production Budget $125M – $180M (Net $160M with tax credits) Global P&A Spend ~$100M Opening Weekend Gross $20M Global ($8M Domestic / $12M Overseas) Projected Total Revenue ~$127M Estimated Net Loss $148M – $150M+

Shifting Leadership and Auteur Strategies at Warner Bros.

The film’s underperformance arrives as a defining bookend for the tenure of departing studio chiefs Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy. That strategy yielded massive successes like Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners” and Paul Thomas Anderson’s “One Battle After Another,” but also produced severe financial setbacks, including Maggie Gyllenhaal’s “The Bride!” and now Iñárritu’s satirical misfire.

The timing aligns with broader corporate shifts. With David Ellison’s Skydance assuming control and merging the studio with Paramount, incoming leadership is expected to pivot away from high-risk auteur gambits toward established intellectual property and franchise continuations. Darkhorizons.com notes that the leadership transition follows other high-profile swings for the outgoing regime, such as “Joker: Folie à Deux.”

Digger Underperforms Lions for Lambs and Other Weekend Rivals

For Cruise, the opening marks a historic low point, underperforming even 2007’s political drama “Lions for Lambs,” which carried a much smaller $35 million price tag. Unlike reliable global juggernauts such as the “Mission: Impossible” franchise, international markets largely rejected the dark and unconventional satire. In a crowded weekend, “Digger” was handily beaten by Colleen Hoover adaptation “Verity,” which brought in $32.6 million, and was even outgrossed by holdovers like “Resident Evil” and “Primetime,” as IndieWire detailed.

With theatrical exhibitors keeping roughly half of ticket sales, the feature needed to clear a $300 million to $350 million global threshold merely to break even. Instead, the film enters the history books alongside legendary misfires like “John Carter,” “Cutthroat Island,” and “The Lone Ranger,” leaving the studio with little room to spin the results.