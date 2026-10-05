Lukas Whiting reveals why he returned to Shortland Street

Actor Lukas Whiting has returned to the long-running soap opera Shortland Street as character Finn Warner after a decade away, pointing to co-star Michael Galvin as a major catalyst for his comeback to the New Zealand production.

Lukas Whiting Returns to Shortland Street as Finn Warner

Lukas Whiting has officially returned to Shortland Street as Finn Warner after a decade away from the show.

The actor cited working alongside Michael Galvin as the primary reason for his decision to rejoin the cast.

The current television season is titled "Reunion," and viewers are wondering if other former cast members from his era might also reappear.

Reuniting with Michael Galvin in Ferndale

Lukas reveals reuniting with Michael, 59, was a big factor in deciding to return to the long-running Kiwi soap. “I called him Daddio the first few times I saw him back home,” he laughs. “I said to him, ‘You’re half the reason I came back. If you weren’t here, I probably wouldn’t have made the move.’”

Back when he first appeared on the programme, Lukas also forged a strong bond with the actors portraying his sibling trio—Luke Patrick, who played Frank, and Lucy Lovegrove, who took on the role of Sass—and the three individuals have maintained their connection, he tells Woman’s Day.

Future Cameos and the Reunion Season

Asked if his fellow triplets are also making a comeback, Lukas can’t confirm or deny. All he’ll say is, “You’ll have to stay tuned on that one. This season is called Reunion for a reason, so take that as you will, but you’ll see some familiar faces.”

Coming back has additionally provided Lukas with a chance to look back at the substantial evolution both he and Finn have undergone since first arriving in Ferndale. Then, Finn was an ambitious young guy whose ego got the better of him. Lukas is back with a different attitude. “He left his relationship with Esther in quite a bad place and the stuff with Dad was not in a good spot either. Since then, he’s had time away and matured massively as a surgeon but also as a person.”

The same can be said for Lukas, who first joined as a young actor under pressure to prove himself. After a decade of work and life experience, he’s back with a different attitude. “I definitely felt a lot more mature coming back into the role and much more calm.”

Cast Member Character Status in Ferndale Lukas Whiting Finn Warner Returned after 10 years Michael Galvin Luke Patrick Frank Past on-screen triplet (Unconfirmed return) Lucy Lovegrove Sass Past on-screen triplet (Unconfirmed return)

Career Developments and Life in Australia

Even though his acting work has experienced fluctuations since departing the series, Lukas has accumulated several notable credits, such as the well-received Australian comedy Frayed and the Disney adventure series Nautilus. “I was pumped to get a couple of episodes on Nautilus, playing quite a similar role to Finn but in 1800s England. It was lots of fun to play around with that role and do some stuff on a bigger scale.”

To secure financial consistency while pursuing alternative artistic passions such as directing, Lukas has taken on employment within the technology sector. “I directed an episode of a friend’s web series a couple of months ago, which was great fun. I really enjoy being able to bring together the technical worlds and the actors’ world.”

Despite Finn previously appearing destined to mirror his father’s womanizing ways—earning him the moniker Ferndale’s “Dr Love 2.0”—Lukas now enjoys a settled life in Australia alongside his 31-year-old partner, Casey. “She’s the best,” he says. “I’m a very lucky guy. She’s stunning and a great partner.” Casey works in government education and is a welcome contrast to his acting life. “She’s very settling and calming, something I probably needed in my life.”

Traveling Back to Aotearoa

To ensure she could meet the individuals and experience the locations that helped mold him, Casey traveled alongside Lukas to New Zealand for the shoot. They rode scooters around Waiheke Island, attended his cousin’s wedding in Akaroa and visited his real dad’s South Island hometown of Waimea, where Lukas still has family.

They also took on an important mission – finding Auckland’s best pie. Lukas smiles, “I’m a firm believer that New Zealand has the superior meat pie to Australia. We don’t do the funky flavours you guys do well. I had fish pies, I had a hāngī pie… You put some weird stuff in there and I love it!”

Lukas says the trip back gave him a chance to reconnect with a part of his life he’d left behind. “It was a fun ride being back, reigniting relationships and friendships, and making some new friends.”

Shortland Street screens 7pm Monday to Wednesday on TVNZ 2 and TVNZ+.