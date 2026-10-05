Albert Barranco evacuated from Supervivientes beach due to pain

Severe abdominal pain has forced contestant Albert Barranco to undergo medical evacuation from the beach on the reality television program Supervivientes: All Stars, with ongoing treatment determining his continuation in the survival adventure.

The Essentials of the Evacuation

Albert Barranco was evacuated from the Honduran beach following sudden, intense abdominal pain that led medical inspectors to intervene immediately.

Telecinco reported that the contestant complained of pain in his kidney and left testicle, prompting fellow participant Víctor Janeiro to suggest a possible kidney stone.

Host Sandra Barneda delivered the official medical update confirming that Barranco remains in the competition under constant observation and treatment.

Albert Barranco Suffers Severe Physical Distress

The physical toll of extreme hunger reached a critical threshold on the reality program as contestants grapple with a severe lack of provisions during their first month without any baseline dotation. Amidst this backdrop, Albert Barranco experienced sharp physical distress that interrupted his participation in the format.

“Me duele el riñón y el testículo izquierdo,” Barranco stated while doubling over in pain on the beach. Víctor Janeiro voiced concern regarding a potential kidney stone given the localized nature of the discomfort. When checked by the program’s medical inspector, Barranco rated the intensity as fifty out of ten.

The medical team ordered an immediate evacuation from the beach for continuous supervision and constant medical monitoring.

Direct Broadcast Update and Future in the Adventure

Following days of evaluation, Barranco connected live on Sunday with presenter Sandra Barneda to address his status and share his perspective on the ordeal. The contestant noted the mental pressure and physical symptoms he has been experiencing.

“Llevo estos días de capa caída asimilando la presión que tengo y con mareos pero intentando llevarlo lo mejor que pueda,” Barranco explained during the broadcast.

He expressed a strong desire to stay in the competition, noting that leaving would feel like letting himself down and disappointing his support network. “Me daría mucha pena tener que abandonar porque me habría fallado a mi mismo, y porque mi familia y mis amigos confían en mi,” he added, emphasizing that he believes he still has significant contributions to make to the experience.

Following his remarks, Sandra Barneda read the official medical evaluation to the audience and the contestant. The report confirmed that “por el momento continúa en la aventura con tratamiento y vigilancia médica constante. Dependerá de tu evolución.”

Context of Competition Strain and Prior Exits

The physical breakdown experienced by contestants stems from an unprecedented level of scarcity during this all-stars iteration. For the first time, participants survived an entire month without standard rations, relying entirely on sparse rewards such as a recent challenge win that distributed rice and lentils versus rice alone. Omar Sánchez captured the prevailing sentiment during a gala broadcast by stating, “Solo tenemos un coco en el cuerpo.”

The deepening hunger recently triggered the largest theft in the program’s history, with a select group of participants raiding the production team’s catering trays for bread, cold cuts, and nuts while the rest of the camp endured the deficit. Barranco largely avoided these campsite conflicts, maintaining a conciliatory profile that prevented nominations from peers and kept him safe from public voting verdicts.

Prior to Barranco’s medical intervention, Alma Bollo served as the first medical evacuation of the edition after sustaining a cervical injury during the night. Bollo remains in recovery in Spain two weeks after her return, establishing a fragile precedent for physical endurance as Barranco now waits for his own ongoing medical evaluation to dictate the next phase of his journey.