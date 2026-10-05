Kim Yong-bin Opens Up About 20-Year Career Struggles on ‘Trot Kitchen

Singer Kim Yong-bin reflects on more than two decades of career twists, hard-won resilience, and the reality of prolonged obscurity ahead of his appearance on TV CHOSUN’s new series Trot Kitchen Running Dinner Show, sportsdonga reported Sunday.

Kim Yong-Bin Joins New TV CHOSUN Reality Program

Singer Kim Yong-bin opens up about enduring a lengthy, grueling period of obscurity spanning over 20 years in the music industry.

Kim joins fellow trot artist Ahn Seong-hoon, entertainer Lee Soo-geun, and chefs Yoon Nara and Lim Tae-hoon for the premiere of TV CHOSUN’s new reality program.

The upcoming series follows the cast as they travel to South Chungcheong Province’s Cheongyang County to cook and perform for everyday citizens with unique personal stories.

Two Decades of Industry Hardship and Resilience

Stepping forward to share his personal history, Kim Yong-bin candidly addresses the difficult realities behind his long tenure in South Korea’s entertainment sector. I’ve been a singer for over 20 years. Success didn’t happen immediately, and there were many twists and turns, Kim states, reflecting on the prolonged delays before finding stable recognition. Offering perspective to younger performers and viewers alike, he adds, If you endure and don’t give up, a day of success will come.

The sentiment is echoed by fellow cast member Ahn Seong-hoon, who draws from his own high-stakes television competition background. Ahn points out that entering demanding survival programs like Mr. Trot requires artists to arrive fully armed with deep preparation and distinct personal skill sets. The candid reflections from both musicians during their encounters with local residents ultimately prompt emotional moments on set, drawing intense interest toward the upcoming broadcast.

Kim Yong-bin's Trot Kitchen: Moving Dinner Show in Dangjin Haenaru

Cast Lineup and Mystery Guest Teasers for Cheongyang County

Slated to premiere at 10:00 p.m. on Sunday, Trot Kitchen Running Dinner Show pairs its celebrity cast with ordinary citizens who carry extraordinary personal narratives. Before meeting the local participants, the traveling group—consisting of Lee Soo-geun, Ahn Seong-hoon, Kim Yong-bin, Chef Yoon Nara, and Chef Lim Tae-hoon—receives three cryptic keywords from the production team to deduce the identities of their dinner guests: ‘Romantic Doctor’, ‘A Glass of Makgeolli’, and ‘Pepper Bread Trio’.

The initial briefing sparks lively debate among the members. Lee Soo-geun speculates that the ‘Romantic Doctor’ tag likely refers to a medical professional working in an under-resourced regional clinic. Meanwhile, Chef Yoon Nara playfully offers his own interpretation, guessing that the individual must be notably handsome or romantic. When the second clue, ‘A Glass of Makgeolli’, is unveiled, Kim Yong-bin immediately suggests veteran singer Kang Jin, while Ahn Seong-hoon leans toward local elders with a fondness for traditional rice wine and pancakes.

Cast Member / Chef Primary Role Notable Show Contribution Lee Soo-geun Entertainer / Host Leads deductive reasoning for guest identity teasers. Kim Yong-bin Trot Singer Reflects on 20-year career struggles and identifies musical clues. Ahn Seong-hoon Trot Singer Offers practical survival advice for aspiring competition contestants. Yoon Nara & Lim Tae-hoon Professional Chefs Prepares specialized dining experiences for local residents.

Bringing Comfort and Song to Regional Communities

The premise of the new TV CHOSUN program centers on bridging entertainment with genuine human connection, reaching out to remote areas like Cheongyang County in South Chungcheong Province. By combining professional culinary arts courtesy of chefs Yoon Nara and Lim Tae-hoon with musical performances from established trot personalities, the production aims to honor individuals whose lives have been defined by perseverance and distinct personal challenges.

As the premiere date arrives, the focus remains on the emotional resonance of the unscripted encounters between the cast and their local hosts. Kim’s retrospective look at his slow climb through the industry provides a thematic anchor for a show designed to uplift those who have spent years quietly enduring their own hardships.