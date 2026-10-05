Cristiano Ronaldo Returns to Al-Nassr After International Duty

Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to Riyadh following the conclusion of international duty with Portugal, arriving in the Saudi capital ahead of Al-Nassr’s upcoming domestic fixture against Al-Diriyah.

Ronaldo Rejoins Al-Nassr Squad for Friday Match

Ronaldo rejoins the Al-Nassr squad immediately following Portugal’s qualification for the UEFA Nations League quarterfinals.

The 41-year-old forward is slated to resume training ahead of Friday’s league match.

Al-Diriyah enters the fixture managed by fellow Portuguese coach Bruno Lage.

Return to Club Duties in the Saudi Pro League

The Portuguese forward touched down in Riyadh on Sunday, slotting straight back into club preparations following an international window. During the international break, Ronaldo featured for the Portugal national team as they successfully secured their progression to the quarterfinals of the European UEFA Nations League.

Turning the page on international commitments, the attacker is expected to rejoin team training at Al-Nassr over the coming days. The team’s immediate focus turns to a domestic league encounter against Al-Diriyah, scheduled for Friday.

Tactical Setup Against Al-Diriyah

Friday’s fixture brings a notable managerial matchup to the Saudi Pro League touchline. Al-Diriyah is guided by Portuguese manager Bruno Lage, setting up a tactical chess match between the coach and his compatriot on the pitch.

Georgina Rodriguez documented the transition back to the Middle East, sharing images on social media from inside the aircraft and upon their arrival at the Riyadh airport, signaling the start of the latest chapter in the club season for the Al-Nassr player.

Metric / Detail Status Player Cristiano Ronaldo (Age 41) Current Club Al-Nassr Recent International Duty Portugal (UEFA Nations League Quarterfinals) Next Fixture Opponent Al-Diriyah (Managed by Bruno Lage) Match Schedule Friday

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.