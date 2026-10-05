Brewers Take 2-0 NLDS Lead With Jackson Chourio’s Walk-Off Win Over Padres

Milwaukee Brewers secured a 4-3 walk-off victory against the San Diego Padres in Game 2 of the National League Division Series on Sunday, claiming a commanding 2-0 series lead. Jackson Chourio delivered the winning two-run single in the ninth inning off Padres closer Mason Miller, overcoming three uncharacteristic Brewers errors.

Chourio and the Brewers Overcome Defensive Miscues

The Milwaukee Brewers entered Sunday looking to build on their Game 1 victory, eventually grinding out a 4-3 win to secure a 2-0 series advantage in the best-of-five matchup. The victory arrived despite a turbulent afternoon in the field. The Brewers matched a season high with three errors, including a botched double-play attempt by second baseman Brice Turang in the fifth inning and an errant relay throw by shortstop Cooper Pratt that gifted San Diego early runs.

Rookie starter Logan Henderson navigated a rocky opening frame, uncorking a wild pitch after a two-out walk to Manny Machado. Ty France capitalized immediately, smearing an RBI single into right-center field to give the Padres an early lead. Yet Milwaukee’s bullpen and resilient lineup kept the deficit manageable as Michael King carved through the Brewers’ order early on.

Michael King Dominates Before the Bullpen Bridge Falters

Michael King retired the first 14 batters he faced, threatening perfection before Christian Yelich broke through with a double into the right-field corner. Sal Frelick followed with an RBI single, trimming the margin and signaling the end of King’s night after six innings and 72 pitches. Craig Stammen turned to his bullpen bridge, using Yuki Matsui and Bradgley Rodriguez to get through the middle frames.

The strategic decision to deploy Mason Miller for a rare six-out save ultimately defined the contest’s turning point. Miller cruised through a clean eighth inning on 14 pitches, striking out two. But the ninth inning unraveled as command deserted the flame-throwing right-hander.

Mason Miller Implodes as Milwaukee Rallies in the Ninth

The win probability shift noted that the Brewers held just an 11% chance to win with one out in the ninth inning. Christian Yelich drew a walk, stole second, and subsequently scored as Miller issued three total walks in the frame.

Game Stat Milwaukee Brewers San Diego Padres Final Score 4 3 Series Standing 2-0 Lead 0-2 Deficit Hits Errors 3 1 RISP 2-for-9

Reflecting on the defensive lapses that nearly cost them the game, Brice Turang acknowledged the team’s collective resilience. Definitely, it wasn’t my best performance out there, and to have teammates who picked me up like that was huge, Turang said. This team is resilient, we’ve been resilient all year, and I’m just glad they had my back today.

Photo: mlb.com

The Road Ahead to Petco Park

The series now shifts venues as the teams travel to Petco Park for Game 3. Christian Yelich emphasized that cleaner execution remains mandatory despite the 2-0 cushion. We’ve got to play a little cleaner than we did today, Yelich said. Obviously, we’ll take it — we got away with it — but going into that environment against that team, we’re going to have to continue to play well if we want to come out on top. The Padres face elimination on their home turf, needing three consecutive wins to salvage their postseason aspirations.

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Jackson Chourio reacts to WALK-OFF heroics as Brewers take commanding 2-0 NLDS lead over Padres