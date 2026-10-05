Liz Wilson states UK must fund palliative care and legalize assisted dying

End-of-life care in the UK requires simultaneous funding reforms for hospices and the legalization of assisted dying, according to recent correspondence. Readers and a former medical professional argue that even optimal palliative care cannot eliminate all physical suffering, highlighting a critical gap in current end-of-life options.

Palliative Care Limits and Funding Gaps Necessitate Complementary Goals

Palliative Care Limits: Even high-quality specialist palliative care cannot eliminate every instance of severe physical pain or distress during terminal illness.

Even high-quality specialist palliative care cannot eliminate every instance of severe physical pain or distress during terminal illness. Financial Disparities: Most hospices across the UK are charities that receive very little state funding, contrasting sharply with billions spent on emergency hospital care in a patient’s final year.

Most hospices across the UK are charities that receive very little state funding, contrasting sharply with billions spent on emergency hospital care in a patient’s final year. Dual Approach Needed: Advocates and medical writers argue that improving palliative services and legalizing assisted dying should be treated as complementary rather than competing goals.

The Personal Toll of Terminal Illness and Palliative Limits

Liz Wilson from Coventry shared the experience of her husband, John, who died in March at the age of 43 following nearly six years of bowel cancer treatment. Wilson noted that John endured more than 70 rounds of chemotherapy and spent his final three months receiving palliative care in a hospice. Despite this high level of care, she stated that “some pain cannot be controlled quickly, and some suffering cannot be treated at all.”

Wilson described instances where her husband experienced severe physical distress that standard interventions could not immediately mitigate. She argued that while increased state funding for hospices is essential to prevent needless suffering, better funding alone would not have provided the choice her husband sought. According to Wilson, improving palliative care and legalizing assisted dying are not rivals and pursuing both would simultaneously free hospice beds.

Stephen Kirkham, a former consultant physician who worked in a unit for 20 years, emphasized the urgent need for investment in NHS hospital end-of-life services. Citing figures from the Nuffield Trust, Kirkham noted that the UK spends £6.6bn on emergency hospital care in the final year of life, compared to just £1.1bn to run all 204 UK hospices, including 24 NHS facilities.

Kirkham calculated that providing a comprehensive specialist palliative care service to a population of 250,000 across all settings costs approximately £5m annually. Scaled to the UK population of 70 million, he estimated a total cost of roughly £1.4bn. He suggested that if structured future-care planning by specialist services could avert just 10% of emergency admissions in a patient’s final year, the resulting financial savings would more than fill the funding gap.

The Case for Choice When Symptom Management Fails

Addressing the debate following the fall of the terminally ill adults (end of life) bill, another correspondent living with incurable secondary breast cancer argued that excellent palliative care and greater choice are compatible aims. Having experienced severe complications from an allergy to opioid painkillers following childbirth, the writer questioned whether palliative care alone can suffice for individuals whose physiological responses limit standard pharmacological interventions.

The correspondent emphasized that terminal diagnoses and the biological limits of medicine remain unchanged regardless of legislative outcomes. While advocating for an end to the postcode lottery in palliative support, the writer maintained that society must hold two perspectives simultaneously: that palliative care transforms many deaths, but cannot guarantee the relief of all suffering.

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