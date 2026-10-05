Australian Tax Office ends credit card payments by November 30

The Australian Tax Office will stop accepting credit card payments for tax liabilities starting November 30, eliminating a key short-term liquidity buffer for small businesses. Tax commissioner Rob Heferen defended the decision in an internal staff email, citing public funding pressures and high merchant processing fees, even as commercial groups warn the abrupt shift threatens fragile cash flows.

According to reporting by Yahoo Finance, the policy change follows a broader ban on credit card surcharges for merchants. Under the new rules, businesses must absorb transaction costs rather than pass them to customers. Critics argue it is hypocritical for government agencies to shed those exact operational costs while forcing small enterprises to carry them.

Tax office bans small businesses paying bills via credit cards

ATO Ends Credit Card Payments by November 30

The Deadline: The Australian Tax Office ends credit card payment processing on November 30, giving businesses a two-month transition window.

The Australian Tax Office ends credit card payment processing on November 30, giving businesses a two-month transition window. The Scale: Official data shows credit cards accounted for 2.3% of tax payments in the 2024–25 financial year, with over 60% of those transactions driven by wealthy private groups and multinationals.

Official data shows credit cards accounted for 2.3% of tax payments in the 2024–25 financial year, with over 60% of those transactions driven by wealthy private groups and multinationals. The Cash Flow Impact: Small businesses leveraging 6-to-12-week credit cycles to balance uneven revenue streams face immediate liquidity tightening.

Why Small Businesses Rely on Credit Facilities for Tax Liabilities

Cash flow for independent operators is rarely linear. Seasonal lulls, delayed client payments, and inventory outlays create periodic liquidity crunches that coincide with rigid statutory tax deadlines.

For many operators, settling obligations via credit card provided a functional bridge. It created a 6-to-12-week grace period to service the balance before cash receipts cleared.

Small businesses demand ATO backdown over credit card payment ban

Tax Invest Accounting Director Belinda Raso noted that her client base is heavily exposed to the change. She described the policy shift as a massive blow to firms attempting to manage an already volatile economic environment.

“They’ve turned around and said it’s okay for a small business to have to absorb or swallow the fees, but the ATO won’t do it,” Raso told Yahoo Finance, adding that the short notice felt like the nail in the coffin, to be honest.

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The sudden removal of this payment channel strips away a practical working capital tool. Businesses must now pivot to alternative liquidity sources or restructure their invoicing cycles to meet the November 30 cutoff.

Tax commissioner Rob Heferen Defends Agency Costs

Internal correspondence obtained by The Mandarin revealed Tax commissioner Rob Heferen’s rationale for terminating the payment method. He stated that the agency simply could not continue absorbing the mounting scale of merchant processing fees.

Business uproar over ATO credit card ban

While the agency no longer passes surcharges directly to taxpayers, processing fees remain an overhead expense. Heferen argued that maintaining credit card processing would ultimately force the agency to draw on public funding, shifting private transactional costs onto the broader community.

Heferen maintained that the transition period afforded ample time for taxpayers to adopt alternative settlement methods. However, industry representatives counter that a two-month window is insufficient for businesses relying on revolving credit to restructure their working capital.

‘Going to shut them down immediately’: Business owner blasts ATO credit card ban

Official ATO figures indicate that only 2.3% of total tax payments utilized credit cards during the 2024–25 financial year. Yet, the demographic utilizing the channel skews heavily toward capitalized entities, with more than 60% of those card payments executed by privately owned wealthy groups and multinational corporations.

Metric Data Point Context Credit Card Share 2.3% Proportion of total tax payments made via credit card in 2024–25. High-End Utilization >60% Portion of those credit card payments driven by wealthy private groups and multinationals. Notice Period 2 Months Timeframe provided to businesses before the November 30 cutoff.

Political Backlash and Industry Mobilization Efforts

The policy decision triggered immediate political friction. One Nation leader Pauline Hanson and various Liberal MPs publicly condemned the move, demanding an immediate reversal.

ATO Is Ending Credit Card Tax Payments – Act Before 30 Nov

Hanson argued that the timing of the decision directly contradicts government policies demanding that small businesses absorb card surcharges. She stated that the change strips away a critical liquidity option while firms face broader inflationary headwinds.

In response to the directive, accounting bodies and advisory firms are mobilizing an organized pushback. Belinda Raso confirmed that firms are compiling detailed case studies from affected small business clients to present to regulators.

ATO CUTS OFF CREDIT CARD PAYMENTS

The Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) has also thrown its weight behind the push. Industry groups hope to pressure the tax office into re-evaluating the cutoff before the end of November, though market analysts speculate the ruling may set a precedent for other state and local government agencies to phase out credit card payments as well.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

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