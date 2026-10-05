3 Best Stocks to Buy to Protect Your Portfolio From a Market Crash

Market participants are recalibrating portfolios amid concerns that current equity valuations mirror pre-dot-com bubble levels. Investors seeking downside protection in the financial sector are turning toward Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.B), Realty Income (NYSE: O), and Progressive (NYSE: PGR), which offer distinct mechanisms for capital preservation during market volatility.

Strategic Capital Allocation in Volatile Markets

Berkshire Hathaway: Maintains a defensive posture with over $350 billion in cash and equivalent holdings, providing liquidity to capitalize on potential market dislocations.

Maintains a defensive posture with over $350 billion in cash and equivalent holdings, providing liquidity to capitalize on potential market dislocations. Realty Income: Offers a consistent dividend profile with over 30 years of annual increases, supported by high occupancy rates that historically remain above 96% even during economic contractions.

Liquidity and Capital Deployment at Berkshire Hathaway

When markets face systemic stress, Berkshire Hathaway utilizes its substantial liquidity to maintain operational stability. According to data from the second quarter, the firm held more than $350 billion in cash. This liquidity serves a dual purpose: it acts as a buffer against broader market depreciation and provides the capital necessary for strategic acquisitions when asset prices decline.

Under the leadership of Greg Abel, the conglomerate continues to emphasize the capital allocation strategies established by Warren Buffett. Recent filings indicate that the firm engaged in a $4.5 billion share repurchase program during the second quarter, signaling management’s internal assessment that the company’s equity remains undervalued. This buyback activity shows a long-term commitment to shareholder value even as the company transitions through its post-Buffett era.

Defensive Yields and Real Estate Occupancy

Realty Income (NYSE: O) has experienced downward price pressure as interest rates and bond yields have shifted, resulting in an elevated dividend yield. Despite this, the Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) maintains a track record of reliability.

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Historical data shows that during the Great Recession, the trust’s occupancy rates did not drop below 96%. This operational stability allows the firm to sustain its streak of annual dividend increases, a policy that has remained intact through the dot-com bubble and the COVID-19 pandemic. For investors prioritizing income, the REIT provides a utility-like consistency that contrasts with more cyclical financial instruments.

Progressive Uses Bond Portfolios to Hedge Volatility

The business model of Progressive (NYSE: PGR) relies on the collection of premiums before the settlement of claims, creating a pool of capital known as the float. The remaining balance is allocated primarily to bonds, which serve as a hedge during periods of equity market volatility.

While the current interest rate environment affects the valuation of existing bond holdings, the interest income generated by the portfolio provides a steady cash flow. Because auto insurance is a legal requirement for vehicle owners, the core revenue stream for the company remains relatively inelastic compared to other segments of the financial services industry.

Company Market Cap (Approx.) Dividend Yield Primary Defensive Asset Berkshire Hathaway $1.1T N/A $350B+ Cash/Equivalents Realty Income $51B 5.99% Diversified Real Estate Progressive $122B 6.66% $92B Fixed-Income Float

Macroeconomic Context for Financial Equities

The current market environment is characterized by high debt, geopolitical instability, and persistent inflation. These factors have led many institutional analysts to monitor the potential for a broad-based market correction. While history suggests that every bull market eventually experiences a cyclical downturn, the timing of such an event remains speculative.

The financial stocks highlighted here share a common characteristic: they are structured to withstand periods of limited capital availability. By maintaining high cash reserves, focusing on legally mandated services, or prioritizing long-term dividend reliability, these firms attempt to mitigate the risks associated with the broader macroeconomic headwinds.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.