Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s Ex Ken Urker Dead at 34: Sister Slams “Lies” About Relationship

Reality star and media personality Gypsy Rose Blanchard is facing public pushback from Autumn Urker, the sister of her late partner Ken Urker, over conflicting claims regarding the relationship and the circumstances of his death on October 1 in Louisiana, news.com.au reported.

Ken Urker Dies on His 34th Birthday

Ken Urker was found dead at his home in Raceland, Louisiana, on his 34th birthday, with local authorities recovering drug paraphernalia near the scene.

Autumn Urker publicly challenged Blanchard’s characterization of their relationship, stating the pair had broken up over a month prior.

In response to the tragedy, Blanchard launched a Change.org petition advocating for “Kenan’s Law” to combat targeted online harassment and cyberbullying.

Contradictory Accounts of the Relationship Preceding the Death

Ken Urker was discovered dead at his Louisiana residence on Thursday, October 1, 2026, marking his 34th birthday, as confirmed by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. Responding deputies located paraphernalia including syringes, a spoon, a brown powdery substance, two shot glasses, and a handgun in the bedroom. While Blanchard stated to People magazine that she believed Urker suffered an overdose and was not in a good state of mind lately, Autumn Urker stepped forward to dispute Blanchard’s public framing of their personal bond.

Autumn Urker told the US Sun that Blanchard had “no right to lie” regarding claims that a final text message sent to Urker contributed to the tragedy. Autumn asserted that Blanchard and Urker were not together at the time of his passing, stating they had separated over a month prior. According to Autumn, Blanchard had been telling people they were engaged and planning a second child, assertions that Autumn characterized as entirely false. She described Blanchard’s social media tribute—which referred to Urker as her “greatest love story” and “soulmate”—as a “slap in the face.”

Gypsy Rose’s Partner Ken Urker Dead at 34 | Oxygen

Ryan Anderson Reacts to the Tragedy

The tragedy prompted public statements from other figures in Blanchard’s life. Ryan Anderson, Blanchard’s ex-husband, spoke out on October 2, 2026, on The Sarah Fraser Show, revealing he experienced immediate shock and reached out to Blanchard’s father, Rod, to offer support. Anderson and Blanchard were married from July 2022 to December 2024 while Blanchard was serving a sentence for her role in the 2015 killing of her mother, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard, a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy.

Blanchard and Urker originally connected as prison pen pals in 2017 after Urker watched the HBO documentary Mommy Dead and Dearest. They became engaged in October 2018 before splitting in August 2019. After Blanchard’s release from prison in December 2023 and her subsequent split from Anderson, she and Urker rekindled their romance in April 2024. The former couple shared a one-year-old daughter named Aurora, whose paternity was officially confirmed via a prenatal DNA test.

Photo: nine.com.au

Key Figure Relation to Gypsy Rose Blanchard Noted Public Response Ken Urker Late Partner / Ex-Fiance Found dead at his Louisiana home on his 34th birthday (October 1, 2026). Autumn Urker Sister of Ken Urker Slams Blanchard over public statements, stating the couple split a month prior. Ryan Anderson Ex-Husband Expressed shock and offered support to Blanchard’s family via Rod Blanchard.

Blanchard Petitions for Kenan's Law

Three days following Urker’s death, Blanchard utilized social media to launch a Change.org petition supporting “Kenan’s Law,” an initiative aimed at reforming how social media platforms manage repeated reports of harassment. Blanchard stated that Urker had experienced an overwhelming volume of online scrutiny and cyberbullying prior to his passing.

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office continues its active death investigation into the incident in Raceland, Louisiana. While authorities confirmed the presence of drug paraphernalia and noted no initial evidence of foul play, an official cause of death has not yet been publicly released.