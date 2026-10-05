French Guiana Declares End to Chikungunya Epidemic in Littoral Ouest

French Guiana has officially declared an end to the chikungunya epidemic in the Littoral Ouest sector following weeks of declining viral transmission and low emergency room activity, according to data published by medecinedesvoyages.net and compiled from Santé publique France surveillance reports through late September 2026.

Littoral Ouest Enters Post-Epidemic Phase While Risk Remains

End of Epidemic Phase: The Littoral Ouest sector has transitioned to a post-epidemic phase, meaning active, widespread local transmission has stopped in that specific area.

The Littoral Ouest sector has transitioned to a post-epidemic phase, meaning active, widespread local transmission has stopped in that specific area. Ongoing Regional Risk: While one sector is in recovery, the virus continues to circulate actively in Savanes and remains present in other parts of French Guiana, requiring sustained public health vigilance.

Epidemiological Shifts Across French Guiana Sectors

Since the detection of the first confirmed chikungunya case in late January 2026, health authorities have logged 2,017 biologically confirmed cases across the territory. During weeks 38 and 39, laboratory testing confirmed 53 and 31 new cases respectively, though data for week 38 remains unconsollidated. The Littoral Ouest sector reached the threshold for exiting the epidemic phase after weeks of slowing viral circulation and minimal emergency room volume.

In contrast, the epidemic continues to unfold in the Savanes sector. Emergency room visits at the Kourou Hospital Center for suspected chikungunya held steady during week 39, while the proportion of total emergency activity attributed to the virus dropped below six percent. Following a brief two-week slowdown, viral transmission in Savanes has stabilized rather than declined.

Chikungunya en Guyane : 81 cas confirmés depuis janvier, circulation active à l’Ouest

Meanwhile, the Ile de Cayenne sector recorded two active infection clusters across two municipalities during week 39. Public health officials note that due to missing laboratory data transmissions, case numbers in Ile de Cayenne are currently underestimated, keeping the sector classified under active epidemic foci. The Maroni sector transitioned to sporadic transmission with no new biologically confirmed cases in week 39, while the Intérieur, Intérieur Est, and Oyapock sectors remain under epidemiological watch without any newly confirmed cases.

Sector Epidemiological Status Week 39 Observations Littoral Ouest Post-epidemic Epidemic ended after weeks of low emergency activity and slowing circulation Savanes Active epidemic Viral circulation stable; Kourou emergency visits steady Ile de Cayenne Epidemic foci Two active clusters monitored; data incomplete Maroni Sporadic transmission Zero new biologically confirmed cases Intérieur & Oyapock Epidemiological watch Zero new biologically confirmed cases

Vector Control and Regional Surveillance Protocols

Public health surveillance conducted by Santé publique France tracks arboviruses weekly to map geographic spread and allocate vector control resources. Because regional movement and vector populations remain active, health authorities emphasize that a resurgence in areas like Littoral Ouest cannot be entirely ruled out.

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