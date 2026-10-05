Seattle Kraken dominated Calgary Flames with a 6-1 victory, leaving the Flames struggling for offensive creativity and leaking goals in their defensive zone early in the NHL season. Despite the early losses, Slovak defenseman Šimon Nemec has stepped into an expanded role with heavy minutes and power-play responsibilities in Calgary.

Defensive Struggles and Early-Season Pressures for Calgary

The transition into the new NHL campaign has proven difficult for the Calgary Flames, who opened their schedule with a heavy 6-1 defeat against the Seattle Kraken, followed by a 4-1 loss to the Vancouver Canucks, as reported by sport.aktuality.sk and dennikn.sk. While the scoreboard has flashed harsh realities for the team’s defensive corps, the underlying deployment of young talent tells a multi-layered story. Following the opening defeat, Flames head coach Ryan Huska implemented tactical shifts to spark the lineup, though adjustments around the backline have faced immediate scrutiny.

According to dennikn.sk, defenseman Šimon Nemec finished a recent matchup with three minus marks, making him the team’s most penalized defenseman in that specific metric while logging significant minutes. Yet, analysts monitoring the team note that raw plus-minus figures fail to capture his heavy utilization. Prior to the regular-season fixtures, Nemec led all skaters with over 23 minutes of ice time during the preseason finale against Edmonton, anchoring a pairing with Kevin Bahl and establishing himself as a cornerstone for the franchise’s defensive rebuild.

Player Team Key Role / Deployment Šimon Nemec Calgary Flames Top-four defenseman, power-play candidate Samuel Honzek Calgary Flames Top-nine forward, depth contributor Martin Pospíšil Calgary Flames Physical forward, bottom-six presence Joey Daccord Seattle Kraken Starting goaltender

Slovak Contingent Adapts to Expanded NHL Responsibilities

Calgary’s roster features a notable Slovak presence, with Nemec joined by forwards Martin Pospíšil and Samuel Honzek. For Honzek, securing shifts in the offensive zone during early fixtures offers vital developmental experience at the NHL level. Meanwhile, Nemec has embraced the challenge of playing high-pressure minutes across all game situations. During the preseason, the young blueliner expressed his desire to command responsibility on both special teams and even-strength deployment following his transition to the Flames.

Conversely, the Seattle Kraken have capitalized on defensive lapses to secure early momentum. In their 6-1 statement win over Calgary, goals from contributors like Berkly Catton, Matthew Samoskevich, and Bobby McMann exposed gaps in the Flames’ low-block and neutral-zone coverage. Goaltender Joey Daccord anchored the Kraken’s zone entries, turning aside sustained pressure while Seattle’s transition game repeatedly punished turnovers at the blue line.

Photo: dennikn.sk

The Road Ahead for the Flames’ Blue Line

As Calgary looks to rebound from its sluggish start, the primary question centers on whether coaching adjustments and consistent minutes will stabilize a young defensive group. With Nemec competing for prime quarterback minutes on the power-play unit alongside prospects like Zayne Parekh, the Flames are banking on long-term growth through trial by fire. Whether that high-workload approach yields immediate defensive solidity remains the central dilemma for Calgary’s coaching staff.

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