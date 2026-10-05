Lee Min Ho’s The Assassin(s) Crosses 2 Million Admissions

Lee Min Ho’s The Assassin(s) crossed the 2-million-admissions mark in South Korea on October 3, 2026, reaching 2,045,499 ticket sales just ten days after its premiere. Despite fierce political backlash and accusations of historical distortion surrounding the 1974 assassination of First Lady Yuk Young Soo, the film continues to dominate the domestic box office.

Film Reaches 2 Million Admissions Despite Public Criticism

The film hit 2 million admissions on October 3, 2026, exactly seven days after crossing the 1-million-admissions threshold, according to data from the Korean Film Council.

It currently holds screens across 1,070 cinemas nationwide, maintaining its lead despite a slowing box office trajectory following intense public criticism.

Its closest competitor at the box office is TAZZA: The Song of Beelzebub, starring Byun Yo Han, which has accumulated 1.2 million admissions.

The Assassin(S) Depicts 1974 Attack on President Park Chung Hee

Directed by Hur Jin Ho, The Assassin(s) is set against the backdrop of the August 15, 1974, National Liberation Day ceremony in Seoul, where gunman Mun Se Gwang opened fire on President Park Chung Hee. While the president survived, the stray bullets killed First Lady Yuk Young Soo and a young girl. The narrative centers on investigative efforts by detective Cheol Gu, played by Yoo Hai Jin, newspaper editor Jae Hwan, played by Park Hae Il, and rookie reporter Young Il, portrayed by Lee Min Ho, as they scrutinize official investigative reports regarding a discrepancy in the number of fired rounds.

The film’s premise attracted controversy by probing deeper into potential institutional cover-ups and the involvement of the Korean Central Intelligence Agency (KCIA). Critics and conservative figures argue that expanding the scope of responsibility beyond the lone gunman distorts established historical facts. Former Seoul city council member Lee Jong Bae filed a police report against the director, screenwriter, and producers on September 29, 2026, alleging defamation and the dissemination of false information.

Photo: Kompas.com

Political Backlash and Personal Attacks on Cast Members

Political opposition leaders have forcefully condemned the project. Conservative lawmakers, including People Power Party member Joo Jin Woo, branded the film a harmful distortion that inflicts pain on the bereaved family of the late First Lady, while opposition party leader Jang Dong Hyeok publicly labeled the story absurd and akin to North Korean propaganda.

The controversy quickly escalated beyond critical reviews into personal harassment. Attacks targeted the personal social media accounts of principal cast members, including Lee Min Ho and Ryu Hye Young, alongside plans by certain groups to stage protests directly outside the residences of the actors.

Production Company Pulls Out of Busan International Film Festival

Fearing for the safety of attendees, cast, and crew, production company Hive Media Corp announced on October 2, 2026, the complete cancellation of all promotional appearances at the 31st Busan International Film Festival (BIFF). The canceled schedule included Lee Min Ho’s anticipated appearance at the ‘Actors House’ talk session on October 7, the opening ceremony walk on October 6, and a scheduled 20-minute outdoor stage greeting featuring director Hur Jin Ho alongside cast members Yoo Hai Jin, Park Hae Jin, and Lee Min Ho.

Photo: SINDOnews Lifestyle

BIFF organizers formally acknowledged the cancellation due to unavoidable circumstances and safety considerations. In response to the escalating harassment, the Korean Film Producers Association issued a strict statement defending creative freedom while condemning the doxxing, personal threats, and direct intimidation campaigns directed at the creative team, emphasizing that public pressure must not cross into endangering the livelihoods and safety of individual filmmakers.

Metric / Event Details Box Office Milestone 2,045,499 admissions as of October 3, 2026 (10 days post-release) Current Screen Count 1,070 screens across South Korea Primary Competitor TAZZA: The Song of Beelzebub (1.2 million admissions) Historical Setting August 15, 1974, assassination attempt on President Park Chung Hee Legal Action Police complaint filed by Lee Jong Bae against director, writer, and producers on September 29, 2026 BIFF Status All promotional appearances and ‘Actors House’ sessions canceled by Hive Media Corp on October 2, 2026

Production representatives have maintained through official statements that the project is an exercise in creative expression rather than an attempt to establish new historical facts or pinpoint specific real-life conspirators, even as the ongoing friction between artistic interpretation and political sensitivity continues to shape the film’s theatrical run.