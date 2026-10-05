Shakira begins Madrid residency at Estadio Shakira with 55,000 fans

Shakira is drawing approximately 55,000 attendees per night to Estadio Shakira, a temporary venue built at Iberdrola Music for her 12-concert Madrid residency running from Sept. 18 through Oct. 11 as part of the Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour. Billboard reported that the global tour set a Guinness World Record as the highest-grossing tour of all time by a Hispanic artist, earning $421.6 million with 3.3 million tickets sold across 86 shows.

The Residency Snapshot

The 12-concert residency in Madrid runs from Sept. 18 through Oct. 11 at Estadio Shakira, a temporary venue located at Iberdrola Music.

The first two nights featured no guest appearances, relying on standard setlist favorites and the addition of “Te Dejo Madrid.”

Midway through the run, Shakira celebrated crossing her sixth concert milestone, highlighting the consistent energy across the performances.

Shakira Adds Te Dejo Madrid to Residency Setlist

The first two nights of the Madrid residency proceeded without any guest appearances. Shakira performed two-hour sets featuring tracks like “Girl Like Me,” “Te Felicito,” “TQG,” “Soltera,” and “Hips Don’t Lie,” alongside “Te Dejo Madrid,” which was added specifically for these dates compared to earlier stops on the tour. As the residency continued, guest artists began joining the Colombian superstar on stage.

Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran Tour Breaks Records

The residency performances draw an estimated 55,000 fans per evening at the custom-built Estadio Shakira. This leg builds upon a historic touring run. Billboard reported that the Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour achieved a Guinness World Record status as the highest-grossing tour of all time by a Hispanic artist, pulling in $421.6 million across 3.3 million tickets and 86 shows.

Tour Metric Recorded Figure Madrid Venue Capacity 55,000 per night Madrid Residency Dates Sept. 18 – Oct. 11 Total Tour Gross (Billboard Boxscore) $421.6 million Total Tickets Sold 3.3 million

Mid-Residency Reflections

Marking the halfway point of the 12-date run, Shakira shared an update on Instagram regarding the reception in Spain. “We’re halfway through our residency! 6 concerts in total, and each one has had an incredible energy. It’s impossible to say which of the 6 has been the best; they’ve all been absolutely spectacular. Thank you, Madrid, for being with me!” the global superstar wrote.

🔥🎤 SHAKIRA conquers MADRID: This was the PREMIERE of her major residency