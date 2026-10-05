Google prepares Fitbit Edge tracker with oval display and App Support

Google is preparing the Fitbit Edge as a potential spiritual successor to the Fitbit Charge lineup, featuring an oval display, up to 7 days of battery life, and retail assets that have recently emerged.

Retail Listings and Display Hardware Reveal the New Form Factor

Retail listings captured via Android Headlines show that the Fitbit Edge sports a bulbous screen pushing much closer to the perimeter than previous trackers. The chassis utilizes an adjusted Pixel Watch interface, displaying time and date alongside complications for heart rate, step count, and workout activation. Metal strips flank the left and right sides of the tracker for ECG readings, echoing the design language of the Fitbit Charge 6.

Photo: androidheadlines.com

On the reverse side, the hardware houses a sensor stack comparable to the Fitbit Air, utilizing the same magnetic charging architecture. A pin-and-pinch band removal mechanism sits at the top and bottom of the casing. Google is preparing the device in three distinct colorways—Canyon, Obsidian, and Olive—matching the aesthetic of the Pixel 11 Pro series. The green and orange variants feature two-toned muted frames, with the orange option carrying a brighter gold finish.

Feature Set Comparison Across Google’s Wearable Lineup

The Fitbit Edge is positioned strictly between the screenless Fitbit Air and the wrist-computer architecture of the Pixel Watch 5. Technical comparison tables note that connectivity is limited to Bluetooth, omitting Wi-Fi entirely. However, unlike the minimalist Fitbit Air, the Edge supports rich mobile notifications alongside a curated selection of apps.

Fitbit Edge leak reveals Google’s mystery fitness tracker

Feature Fitbit Air Fitbit Edge Pixel Watch 5 Display None Oval Color Screen Round AMOLED Connectivity Bluetooth Bluetooth (No Wi-Fi) Wi-Fi & Bluetooth App Support None Maps, Media, Find My Phone Full Wear OS Ecosystem Battery Life Up to 7 days Up to 7 days Shorter duration Platform Support Android & iOS Android & iOS Android Only

The listed applications include Google Maps, media and music controls, and Find My Phone. While notifications are fully functional, they lack the interactive depth found on Wear OS smartwatches. Core tracking capabilities include precise GPS, an altimeter for elevation tracking, and automatic activity recognition.

Cross-Platform Compatibility and Market Timing

A major strategic advantage for the Fitbit Edge is its cross-platform compatibility. Operating systems supported include both Android and iOS, providing a direct alternative to the Google Pixel Watch 5, which restricts its pairing capabilities strictly to Android via Wear OS.