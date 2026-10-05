Real Madrid targets Jarell Quansah and Kenan Yildiz, Eurosport reports

Real Madrid is actively laying groundwork for its summer 2027 transfer window by targeting Bayer Leverkusen central defender Jarell Quansah and Juventus winger Kenan Yildiz, eurosport.fr reported. While the Spanish club monitors defensive reinforcements with Antonio Rüdiger out of contract soon, Liverpool retains a priority buy-back clause for Quansah set at 70 million euros.

Juventus Values Yildiz at 100 Million Euros

Valuation Benchmarks: Juventus has pinned a 100 million euro valuation on Yildiz, driving up his acquisition cost amidst interest from both Arsenal and Real Madrid.

The Battle for Jarell Quansah and Defensive Reinforcements

Real Madrid’s scouting department has identified Bayer Leverkusen’s Jarell Quansah as a prime defensive target ahead of the 2027 summer market, eurosport.fr reported. The former Liverpool center-back, who is comfortable operating as both a central defender and a right-back, has made a strong impression following his move to the Bundesliga. Madrid faces a pressing need for central defensive cover as Antonio Rüdiger’s contract nears its expiration at the end of the season and Dean Huijsen struggles to secure consistent form.

Complicating Madrid’s pursuit is Liverpool’s contractual safety net. The Merseyside club holds a priority buy-back clause that remains active until June 15, allowing them to repatriate Quansah for a minimum fee of 70 million euros. With Virgil van Dijk also entering the final phase of his contract at Anfield, the ultimate destination for the English international remains firmly in Liverpool’s hands.

Player Target Club Current Club Reported Valuation / Clause Jarell Quansah Real Madrid Bayer Leverkusen 70 million euro buy-back (Liverpool) Kenan Yildiz Real Madrid / Arsenal Juventus 100 million euros Alex Scott Chelsea Bournemouth 60+ million euros

Kenan Yildiz Surfaces on the Radar in Madrid

Despite currently recovering from a foot injury, Kenan Yildiz continues to generate intense European interest, according to eurosport.fr. Following a previous attempt to secure the Turkish international in the winter of 2025, Real Madrid is prepared to renew its pursuit. The 21-year-old is viewed as a natural fit to reinforce the left flank of the attack and provide direct competition for Vinicius, whose recent performances have seen a noticeable decline.

Securing Yildiz will require substantial financial commitment. Juventus values its young forward at 100 million euros. Arsenal also maintains an active interest in the player, setting up a competitive multi-club pursuit.

Midfield Chases and Domestic Movements Across England

Chelsea continues its pursuit of Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott in the Premier League, eurosport.fr reported. After failing with a bid exceeding 60 million euros during the summer window, the London club remains the frontrunner to secure the newly capped England international, who recently featured during the international break. The anticipated competition among English clubs is expected to drive up the final valuation.

Further down the English football pyramid, Kristian Chevtchenko has signed with seventh-division side Sholing FC, eurosport.fr noted. Following youth academy stints with Chelsea, Watford, and Tottenham, the son of 2004 Ballon d’Or winner Andriy Chevtchenko looks to establish his senior career in non-league football.

Meanwhile, Iliman Ndiaye addressed speculation regarding his former club during an international fixture with Senegal at the Stade Vélodrome. Speaking to Provence, the Manchester City player remarked on the reception from supporters. The fans’ shouts asking me to come back to OM are heartwarming. I don’t think the story is over, but we’ll see… I’m just saying, I never know where it’ll lead, but we’ll see. Ndiaye stated, as cited by eurosport.fr. While valued at 55 million euros on Transfermarkt, a return to Marseille remains financially unviable given the club’s current budgetary constraints.

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