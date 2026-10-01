Real Madrid monitor Jarell Quansah and Endrick loan exit

Real Madrid Weighs Quansah Move as Endrick Targets January Exit

Real Madrid are monitoring Bayer Leverkusen defender Jarell Quansah ahead of next summer while 20-year-old forward Endrick prepares to depart Real Madrid on loan in January. As Europe’s top leagues navigate the aftermath of a summer transfer window exceeding €10 billion in total spending, squad optimization and capital reallocation have taken center stage across continental football.

The Bottom Line

Defensive Reinforcement: Real Madrid have scouted the 23-year-old Quansah following his solid Bundesliga performances, though Liverpool retain a buy-back option on the center-back.

Real Madrid have scouted the 23-year-old Quansah following his solid Bundesliga performances, though Liverpool retain a buy-back option on the center-back. Brobbey’s Valuation: Sunderland striker Brian Brobbey has attracted intense scouting interest from Juventus following standout international displays for the Netherlands against Germany.

Leverkusen Stance and Liverpool Buy-Back Terms

Quansah’s trajectory at Bayer Leverkusen has drawn sustained attention from elite European scouts. Following his transfer from Liverpool for €35 million in 2025, the English defender has established himself as a vital component of the Bundesliga side’s backline. According to Bild, as cited by ESPN, Carlo Ancelotti’s side has identified the 23-year-old as a primary target as they look to add at least two defensive additions to their squad next summer.

However, any prospective transaction must account for Liverpool’s contractual safety net. The Anfield club retained a buy-back option when parting ways with the player, complicating negotiations for any rival suitor. Meanwhile, Arsenal are also monitoring developments closely, having previously tracked the defender prior to his move to Germany.

Endrick Seeks Playing Time Amid Roma Interest

The financial and sporting dynamics of talent retention are equally visible within Real Madrid’s forward line. Endrick is expected to leave the club on loan in January after growing visibly frustrated at his restricted role. With a meager four minutes of competitive action logged this season, the 20-year-old Brazilian international requires consistent minutes to protect his long-term market valuation and international prospects.

Roma have established themselves as known admirers of the forward, positioning themselves to absorb his wages temporarily while providing the developmental platform he currently lacks in Spain. This loan move mirrors a broader industry trend where elite clubs utilize temporary departures to maintain asset value when internal pathways to the starting XI are blocked by established superstars.

Juventus Scouts Brobbey After International Showcase

Beyond the Spanish capital, Italian giants Juventus are actively surveying the market for physical center-forwards. Reports from Italy indicate that Serie A scouts closely monitored Sunderland striker Brian Brobbey during the Netherlands’ recent draw with Germany.

Brobbey has proven to be a revelation since joining Sunderland, generating substantial interest from various continental clubs tracking his efficiency in the final third. As European recruitment departments finalize their shortlists ahead of the winter window reopening on January 1, 2027, performance metrics in both domestic leagues and international fixtures continue to dictate valuation tiers across the transfer market.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.