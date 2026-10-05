Study Indicates Time-Restricted Eating Results in Modest Weight Loss

A 12-week clinical study published in the journal Obesity indicates that time-restricted eating—limiting food intake to a 10-hour daily window—results in modest weight loss for adults with obesity and prediabetes or diet-controlled Type 2 diabetes. While the intervention successfully led to weight reduction, researchers found no unique, body-wide health benefits beyond those observed in participants following a standard eating schedule. With over 100 million adults in the U.S. living with obesity and 115 million with prediabetes, the findings provide insight into whether such dietary patterns offer biological advantages beyond simple weight management.

The study, led by Daisy Duan of Johns Hopkins Medicine, sought to determine if restricting meal timing alone could influence obesity-related factors, such as inflammation and appetite hormones, without requiring participants to reduce their total caloric intake. To ensure consistency, researchers provided all participants with an adapted Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) diet, with caloric levels personalized to maintain their starting weights.

Photo: flipboard.com

Study Methodology and Findings

The research cohort consisted of 39 adults, aged 18–69, who were 92% female and 92% Black.

Participants were randomly assigned to either a 10-hour time-restricted eating window or a 16-hour usual eating pattern.

At the conclusion of the 12-week period, both groups experienced similar, modest weight loss: a median of 2.7% for the time-restricted group and 2.5% for the control group.

According to Duan, the study showed that individuals who followed the 10-hour schedule positively changed their eating habits without calorie restriction. Both groups reported improved psychological interactions with food, including greater restraint, reduced stress-related eating, and lower overall hunger levels. To measure these changes, participants completed the Three-Factor Eating Questionnaire and provided fasting blood samples before and after the trial.

Study Finds No Unique Biological Health Benefits

Despite the changes in weight and eating behavior, the study did not identify significant differences between the two groups regarding biological markers.