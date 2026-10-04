Trial achieves 54 percent type 2 diabetes remission

Published in The Lancet Regional Health – Americas and presented at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes annual meeting in Milan, the study targeted adults under 45 diagnosed with the metabolic condition.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Remission definition: In the clinical trial, diabetes remission was clinically defined as patients successfully discontinuing all glucose-lowering medication for a minimum of 12 weeks.

In the clinical trial, diabetes remission was clinically defined as patients successfully discontinuing all glucose-lowering medication for a minimum of 12 weeks. The intervention protocol: Participants followed a specialized low-calorie diet ranging between 800 and 900 kilocalories daily, paired with supervised physical activity sessions twice a week plus one session on their own.

Participants followed a specialized low-calorie diet ranging between 800 and 900 kilocalories daily, paired with supervised physical activity sessions twice a week plus one session on their own. Patient eligibility profile: The treatment protocol was specifically evaluated in adults aged 18 to 45 living with early-onset type 2 diabetes and obesity, excluding those requiring insulin therapy.

Clinical Efficacy and the 54 Percent Remission Rate

Addressing a diabetes diagnosis at a young age presents significant long-term health challenges and requires effective alternatives to halt rapid disease progression. For years, medical management prioritized ongoing glycemic control over attempting genuine disease remission. The international trial, led by Kaberi Dasgupta—director of the Division of General Internal Medicine at McGill University in Montreal—and Thomas Yates of the University of Leicester, sought to test whether a rigorous lifestyle modification protocol could alter this trajectory.

Participants who underwent the 24-week structured intervention achieved a 54 percent remission rate, compared to 4 percent in the standard-care control group. Statistically, this indicated that individuals in the intervention arm were 21 times more likely to achieve remission. The study tracked adults whose debut with type 2 diabetes occurred before the age of 45, a demographic where the condition frequently exhibits a more aggressive phenotype characterized by rapid glycemic deterioration.

Contrasting Lifestyle Factors and Genetic Predisposition

Parallel research presented at the same European Association for the Study of Diabetes meeting in Milan explored how everyday habits interact with hereditary risk. A study led by Wenxin Xu of the City University of Hong Kong examined data from 56,964 adults in the UK Biobank to determine how specific behavioral factors modify genetic susceptibility to type 2 diabetes.

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Behavioral Variable Observed Risk Reduction Associated Clinical Metric Low Ultraprocessed Food Intake + Regular Exercise Up to 70% lower risk Combined lifestyle modification Moderate-to-Vigorous Physical Activity (150+ mins/week) 39% lower risk WHO activity guideline threshold Ultraprocessed Food Consumption 7% increased risk per 10% of diet Proportion of total dietary weight

While genetic predisposition influences individual vulnerability, the analysis demonstrated that modifying daily habits substantially alters clinical outcomes. Individuals maintaining a diet low in ultraprocessed foods while meeting the World Health Organization recommendation of at least 150 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity weekly experienced up to a 70 percent lower probability of developing the disease. Notably, physical activity appeared to mitigate the adverse metabolic impact of ultraprocessed foods, even among participants carrying a high genetic risk score.

When to Consult a Doctor

The intervention involved a 24-week period of 800 to 900 kilocalories daily, which requires medical supervision and analytical monitoring. Participants ceased taking all glucose-lowering and blood pressure medication at the start of the diet under medical control.

Photo: Infobae

If you have been diagnosed, the conversation should be with an endocrinologist. Any alterations to prescribed medications must be executed strictly under professional medical supervision.

References

European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD): Annual Meeting Proceedings, Milan, Italy.

UK Biobank: Epidemiological Study on Dietary Ultraprocessed Foods and Physical Activity.

World Health Organization (WHO): Guidelines on Physical Activity and Sedentary Behaviour.