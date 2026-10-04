Brazil Presidential Election 2026: Lula Faces Flavio Bolsonaro in Tight Race

Brazil’s 158 million registered voters went to the polls on Sunday, October 4, 2026, for a high-stakes presidential first round. Incumbent president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva faces challenger Flavio Bolsonaro in a remarkably tight race that has drawn intense scrutiny from across Latin America and the Trump administration in Washington.

As the clock ticked toward the 5:00 PM local closing time, voters across the country and abroad cast ballots in a contest shaping up to be a referendum on the past four decades of Brazilian politics. According to reporting from france24.com, the campaign features a collision between Lula—the veteran labor leader seeking a fourth presidential term at age 80—and Flavio Bolsonaro, chosen by his father, former president Jair Bolsonaro, to represent the conservative camp.

The Final Polling Margins and Regional Divides

Final surveys published Saturday evening by the Datafolha polling institute place Lula in front with 45 percent of the vote, narrowly leading Flavio Bolsonaro at 42 percent.

This razor-thin margin contrasts sharply with the initial phases of the campaign. Datafolha figures highlight stark geographical and demographic cleavages. Lula maintains a ten-point advantage among female voters and continues to draw robust support in working-class neighborhoods. In Rio de Janeiro’s sprawling Maré favela complex, where Lula secured 55 percent of the vote in 2022 compared to Jair Bolsonaro’s 38 percent, community organizers note that the incumbent remains closely tied to the promise of an active state-provided social safety net.

Conversely, the conservative opposition finds its strongest stronghold in the wealthy southern agricultural states. In Santa Catarina, where Jair Bolsonaro captured 70 percent of the vote four years ago, Flavio Bolsonaro holds a commanding 20-point lead over Lula. Observers on the ground describe a campaign in the south organized less around specific policy portfolios than around a cohesive conservative identity emphasizing agribusiness, entrepreneurial freedom, and an outright rejection of left-wing welfare programs.

Morning Ballots Cast in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro

Both leading candidates kicked off election day by casting their ballots in their respective political powerbases. Flavio Bolsonaro arrived early at an elementary school in Rio de Janeiro alongside his wife, declaring to the press that he intended to “liberate the Brazilian people.”

The challenger criticized current tax burdens and public administration, expressing confidence in securing an outright victory during Sunday’s first round. Meanwhile, Lula traveled to São Bernardo do Campo in the industrial belt of São Paulo, where his union organizing and political career began half a century ago. Accompanied by Vice President Geraldo Alckmin, former environment minister Marina Silva, and São Paulo gubernatorial candidate Fernando Haddad, the incumbent framed the election in stark existential terms.

Photo: lefigaro.fr

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva stated that the people would have to choose between the strengthening of the democratic regime and barbarism.

Despite the high-voltage rhetoric from both camps, electoral authorities reported a smooth voting process nationwide utilizing electronic ballot boxes. International participation also surged. RFI’s Portuguese-language service in Paris noted that the local polling station welcomed 27,800 voters utilizing 34 electronic voting terminals—marking a more than 30 percent increase in turnout among expatriates in the French capital compared to the 2022 election cycle. Globally, approximately one million registered Brazilian citizens reside abroad, including 265,000 based in the United States.

Candidate Political Alignment Datafolha Polling Share Primary Stronghold Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva Left 45% Urban working-class districts, Favelas, Northeast Flavio Bolsonaro Conservative / Right 42% Southern Agribusiness States (e.g., Santa Catarina) Other Candidates (11 total) Various 13% (combined) Nationwide minor factions

Next Steps as Election Night Unfolds

Polling stations closed at 5:00 PM local time (10:00 PM in Paris), with official preliminary results expected around midnight. Because neither frontrunner is projected to clear the 50 percent threshold required for a decisive first-round victory, attention is already turning toward a potential runoff vote scheduled for October 25.