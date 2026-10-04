Accused Flydubai Hijacker Shared Misogynistic Posts And Al-Qaeda Imagery

An attempted cockpit takeover aboard a flydubai flight bound for Israel has prompted calls from Al-Qaeda supporters for copycat attacks against commercial airliners.

The Cockpit Attack Aboard Flight FZ1073

The incident unfolded on a flydubai flight traveling from Dubai to Tel Aviv with 174 people on board. During the journey, the co-pilot attacked Indian Captain Smit Machchhar inside the cockpit with a crash axe in an attempted takeover of the aircraft.

Despite sustaining serious injuries, Captain Machchhar managed to open the cockpit door and alert the crew as the Boeing 737 plunged nearly 14,000 feet in less than 30 seconds. Passengers and crew then rushed forward to overpower the attacker while a second pair of pilots aboard the aircraft diverted and landed the jet safely in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia. Captain Machchhar stated that the co-pilot prayed before launching the assault.

Identity and Background of Hamam al-Hammami

Investigators are examining al-Hammami’s background, including his past employment history, travel history, and a possible Syria connection after spending time in the country during its civil war. State-owned Oman Air had previously employed him for seven years before he left in February 2025, and Moroccan state media reported that he tried to join Royal Air Maroc for about seven months. Following these periods, he eventually found work in the UAE, with flydubai hiring him in February this year according to people briefed on his background.

Radicalization and Social Media History

Digital investigations into al-Hammami’s online activity revealed thousands of posts reflecting extreme views. An analysis of more than 2,000 posts published between November 2021 and August 2022 from an X account linked to him showed content that espoused violence against women, expressed hatred for Jewish people and homosexuals, and voiced support for strict Sharia punishments. In one exchange concerning domestic boundaries, the account reportedly wrote that a man should stomp on a woman’s head and make her life miserable.

Photo: The Times of India

An Israeli official noted that his online statements indicated he wanted to kill Jews. Additional posts emerged on social media accounts bearing his name approximately nine hours after the incident—while he was already in custody—featuring footage of Israeli aircraft, clips filmed inside a cockpit, an AI-generated image of Mecca, Medina, and Jerusalem, and imagery of Al-Qaeda figures including Ayman al-Zawahiri and Humam Khalil Abu-Mulal al-Balawi.

Al-Qaeda Propaganda and Regional Security Responses

The incident has drawn direct praise from extremist networks. Al-Qaeda’s Yemen-based branch published an editorial titled ‘Between September 11 and September 30’ in its weekly publication Al-Bayan that praised the actions of the Omani co-pilot and called for copycat strikes targeting American and Israeli commercial airliners. The Arabic-language article featured an image of a plane crashing into the World Trade Center alongside imagery of the flydubai flight.

Photo: News18

Senior diplomatic and prosecutorial officials in the United Arab Emirates have formally characterized the takeover attempt as a terrorist act, with Anwar Mohammed Gargash serving as the first Emirati official to publicly describe it as such. Meanwhile, aviation authorities and carriers in the region are reassessing security protocols.