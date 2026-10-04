Bruno Fernandes says Cristiano Ronaldo is Portugal’s greatest symbol

Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes stated this week that Cristiano Ronaldo remains the nation’s greatest footballing figure despite the 41-year-old forward leaving the international squad after learning he would not start a match against Denmark in the Nations League (BBC Sport). Ronaldo departed the team camp after coach Jorge Jesus informed him he was benched for the fixture, which Portugal ultimately won 4-2 without him (BBC Sport).

The sudden departure has cast doubt on the international future of the veteran forward (BBC Sport). Ronaldo has scored 146 goals from 234 matches for Portugal, holding both national records while helping his country win Euro 2016 and the Nations League twice.

Bruno Fernandes addresses squad unity during Portugal news conference

Speaking at a Portugal news conference on Saturday, Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes addressed the controversy surrounding his absent teammate (BBC Sport). Fernandes confirmed he spoke directly with Ronaldo following the decision by coach Jorge Jesus.

Regarding Cristiano, I had a conversation with him, Fernandes told reporters (BBC Sport). What I told him, and what I repeat here, is regardless of what happens, Cristiano Ronaldo will never cease to be the greatest symbol of our national team, of our football, and of the country, for what he has done not only in Portugal but throughout the world.

Fernandes added that Ronaldo holds a permanent place in the hearts of the Portuguese public and urged the country to avoid creating divisions over the squad management decision (BBC Sport). There are no divisions in the national team. It is one and will remain so, despite any noise that may come from outside, he said (BBC Sport).

Jorge Jesus takes charge of Nations League campaign following World Cup exit

The coaching shift and recent roster friction follow a turbulent period for the national setup. Portugal reached the last 16 of the World Cup before suffering a 1-0 defeat to eventual champions Spain (BBC Sport). During that tournament, then-manager Roberto Martinez faced criticism for rarely substituting Ronaldo, even during sluggish performances (BBC Sport).

Jorge Jesus, who previously managed Ronaldo at Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, subsequently replaced Martinez for the current Nations League cycle (BBC Sport). Under Jesus, Portugal opened their campaign with a 1-0 home win over Wales, with Ronaldo playing the opening 67 minutes (BBC Sport). He was then an unused substitute in a 2-1 away victory against Norway before exiting the squad ahead of the Denmark encounter (BBC Sport).