Missouri River Flood Warnings Issued for Jefferson City and Boonville

As rivers rise in Missouri, flood warnings have been issued for multiple waterways across the state. Residents along the Missouri River face growing flood risks as minor flooding occurs and forecasters predict further crests through the middle of the week.

The National Weather Service has maintained active flood advisories across several key river gauges. According to NOAA water forecasts, river stages are responding directly to recent observed precipitation and expected rainfall over a 48-hour window.

Missouri River Flood Warnings and Impacted Communities

At Jefferson City, minor flooding is forecast from Monday afternoon to late Tuesday night. At 10:45 a.m. CDT Sunday, the river stage stood at 20.5 feet, with flood stage established at 23.0 feet. Forecasters expect the water level to reach a crest of 23.0 feet early Monday afternoon before receding below flood stage by Monday evening. When the river reaches 24.5 feet, the Katy Trail floods near Rocheport.

Farther along the corridor, the Missouri River at Boonville remained under a flood warning until Wednesday morning. At 9:04 a.m. CDT Sunday, the observed stage at Boonville measured 23.3 feet against a 21.0-foot flood stage. The river is projected to climb to a crest of 25.2 feet on Monday morning before dropping below flood stage late Tuesday morning. At these levels, low-lying rural areas flood, and Easley River Road as well as Smith Hatchery Road begin to take on water.

Missouri River Flood Stages and Forecasts Location Flood Stage Observed Stage Forecast Peak Jefferson City 23.0 ft 20.5 ft (Sun) 23.0 ft (Mon) Boonville 21.0 ft 23.3 ft (Sun)

Additional flood warnings remain active along the Missouri River near Chamois, Hermann, Miami affecting Chariton, Carroll and Saline Counties, Waverly affecting Carroll, Saline and Lafayette Counties, Napoleon affecting Jackson, Ray and Lafayette Counties, and Glasgow affecting Chariton, Howard and Saline Counties. Detailed regional stream information is monitored closely by the National Weather Service Kansas City office.

Safety Advisories and Precautions for Motorists

Emergency responders reiterate the critical safety slogan: turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Federal safety data indicates that most flood deaths occur inside vehicles. Drivers are strictly warned not to attempt to drive around physical barricades or navigate cars through standing water.

At 25.0 feet in the Boonville area, numerous farm levees are overtopped, leading to widespread flooding of agricultural land and secondary roads. Furthermore, backwater flooding along Perche Creek is causing secondary inundation issues in McBaine. Additional public safety guidelines are maintained by the National Weather Service flood safety portal.