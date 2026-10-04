Madrid Public Schools Face Indefinite Strike Starting October 14

Public education unions in Madrid have called an indefinite strike across Secondary, Bachillerato, and vocational training (FP) starting October 14, 2026. Families wondering whether classes will proceed are facing uncertainty as negotiations remain unconfirmed.

Convocatoria y Reivindicaciones Sindicales

Behind the strike is a Comité de Huelga Unitario formed by CCOO, UGT, CGT, CNT, STEM, Solidaridad Obrera, Marea Verde, Queremos FP, and the Sindicato de Estudiantes. The organizations are pushing for a hard cap of 17 weekly teaching periods in Secondary and FP, 22 in Primary, and classroom ratios limited to 20 students in Secondary and 15 in FP. Additional demands include wage improvements, reduced bureaucratic workloads, and infrastructure updates in public centers. Meanwhile, students are calling to halt the privatization of public education and implement an emergency plan to create 100,000 public FP slots in the region.

Impacto en los Centros Públicos

The indefinite stoppage affects public institutions, with a particular focus on Secondary, Bachillerato, and FP, and will be noticed in public institutes in Alcobendas, San Sebastián de los Reyes, and Sanchinarro. Private and international schools in areas such as La Moraleja, El Encinar, and parts of Sanchinarro operate outside this calendar. An indefinite strike does not mean complete closures, as each institute operates with minimum services and available staff, leaving daily attendance figures to be determined on the ground. Families are advised to check official communications directly from schools rather than informal messaging groups. Whoever has children in IES Leopoldo Cano or IES Juan de Mairena would do well to check the school’s email rather than the building’s WhatsApp group, as parent-teacher associations (AMPAS) return as the fastest source.

Logística y Próximos Pasos