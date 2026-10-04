Australian security agencies probe co-pilot after flight incident

Australian security agencies, including the Australian Federal Police and the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation, are investigating the background of Hammam al-Hammami, an Omani co-pilot accused of attacking a captain with an emergency axe during an attempted hijacking of a Flydubai flight to Tel Aviv on Wednesday.

The Cockpit Assault and Emergency Descent

As reported by The Irish Times, a catastrophe was averted on Wednesday when travelers and flight personnel stepped in to foil the co-pilot’s bid to seize control of Flydubai flight FZ1073 bound for Tel Aviv.

The United Arab Emirates’ prosecutor general stated that the co-pilot had used a crash axe in the attempted terrorist attack, during which the pilot was stabbed mid-air. Numerous media outlets have identified the co-pilot as Hammam al-Hammami, an Omani national.

Passenger Yaniv Hayoun, who was on board the flight, spoke about the moments after the plane sent out an emergency signal alerting Israeli air traffic controllers to the crisis, The Free Press reported. Several passengers and crew members stormed the cockpit after the injured pilot managed to fight back and open the door, ultimately overpowering the attacker and forcing an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia.

Flydubai captain Smit Machchhar shared emotional details of his struggle in a telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Euronews reported. Captain Machchhar stated that his vision became badly blurred from the blows as the aircraft entered a steep descent. Realising he had one last fight left, he reached for the internal twist handle and with a sharp, quick turn managed to open the door, allowing passengers to enter and subdue the co-pilot.

Australian Student Visa and Intelligence Inquiries

A source familiar with the case revealed that al-Hammami was granted an Australian student visa in 2014, arriving in the country to commence a university course the following year. Government officials revoked his visa in 2019 following confirmation that he was no longer participating in his studies, having previously departed Australia in 2017.

Photo: The Free Press

The Australian Federal Police confirmed on Sunday that the Victorian Joint Counter Terrorism Team—comprising the AFP, Victoria Police, and ASIO—is actively probing the man’s connections to the country. US media outlets, including CNN, reported that a now-deleted LinkedIn profile indicated al-Hammami had studied engineering at an Australian university.

Concurrently, a British university, Buckinghamshire New University, stated that a student named Hamam al-Hammami had previously completed a distance-learning course in aviation management at the institution, adding that he did not undertake any pilot training there.

Regional Reactions and Flight Suspensions

UAE Attorney General Hamad Saif Al Shamsi confirmed initial findings of the investigation, noting that the co-pilot attempted to carry out a terrorist act, RTE.ie reported. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the suspect had undergone Islamist radical indoctrination and attempted to crash the plane.

Photo: RTE.ie

Incident Detail Reported Status Flight Route Dubai to Tel Aviv (Flydubai Flight FZ1073) Aircraft Altitude Loss Plunged 5,067m (17,000 feet) Persons On Board Approximately 180 people Current Location of Suspect In custody in the United Arab Emirates

Flydubai flights between Dubai and Tel Aviv remain suspended until further notice following the attack. The Omani co-pilot and the flight’s Indian captain were taken to the UAE as it leads the investigation alongside participating countries including Israel. Meanwhile, the first flight carrying Israelis home from the UAE after the suspension landed at Ben Gurion Airport early this morning, operated by Israeli carrier Arkia.