How to Watch the 2026 NRL Grand Final: Roosters vs Knights Live Stream Free

The 2026 NRL Grand Final takes place on Sunday, 4 October 2026, at Accor Stadium in Sydney, featuring a high-stakes clash between the Sydney Roosters and the Newcastle Knights. Australian fans can access free-to-air live streams via Channel 9 and 9Now, while international viewers can tune in through regional broadcasters and the official NRL streaming pass.

The David vs. Goliath Setup at Accor Stadium

The stage is set for a dramatic climax to the Australian rugby league season as the Sydney Roosters lock horns with the Newcastle Knights in the 2026 NRL Grand Final. This fixture serves up a classic underdog story. While Sydney have reached eight previous Grand Finals and won four of them, the Knights arrive after enduring a starkly contrasting trajectory. Just last season, Newcastle finished at the foot of the ladder with the wooden spoon, before orchestrating a remarkable surge into seventh place and battling through the play-offs.

The tactical challenge for Newcastle is steep. Despite playing a man down during stretches of that dramatic fixture, Newcastle relied on the combined resilience of Tyson Frizell, Sandon Smith, and Kalyn Ponga to engineer a stunning comeback. Meanwhile, the Roosters swept past the Dolphins last weekend behind a fierce forward pack led by Victor Radley, establishing early dominance that they intend to replicate under the bright lights of Accor Stadium.

Team Play-Off Finish Recent Grand Final History Key Absence Sydney Roosters 4th Place Four titles since the Knights’ last lifted the trophy None reported Newcastle Knights 7th Place Last title won in 2001 Phoenix Crossland (Suspended)

Global Broadcasting and Streaming Pathways

Supporters aiming to watch the action unfold have several viewing avenues depending on their geographic location. In Australia, Channel 9 provides free-to-air coverage alongside the 9Now digital platform, which also broadcasts the Women’s Grand Final between the Sydney Roosters and Brisbane Broncos prior to the men’s kickoff at 7.30pm AEDT. International travelers looking to access their domestic feeds can utilize virtual private network services such as NordVPN to bypass regional geo-blocking.

Photo: sports.yahoo.com

For viewers in the United Kingdom, Sky Sports holds the broadcasting rights, carrying the match on Sky Sports Mix and Sky Sports+ ahead of the 9.30am BST kickoff. Subscribers can stream via the Sky Go application or purchase short-term access through Now Sports daily passes. In the United States, coverage is broadcast via Fox Sports 2 and Fox One, accessible through over-the-top streaming distributors like Fubo, or directly through the dedicated international NRL streaming pass.

Confirmed Line-Ups and Roster Dynamics

The tactical setups for Sunday evening highlight contrasting squad profiles. The pack relies on the hard-running metres of Lindsay Collins and Naufahu Whyte, while outside backs Daniel Tupou and Mark Nawaqanitawase provide elite aerial threat on the flanks. Notably, Mark Nawaqanitawase is looking to sign off in style before jetting off to Japan to cross codes again.

Newcastle counters with Kalyn Ponga anchoring the backline, flanked by Dominic Young and Greg Marzhew on the wings. Fletcher Sharpe and Sandon Smith control the halves, while veteran Tyson Frizell anchors a tough defensive edge alongside Mat Croker at lock. With forward depth tested, the Knights will lean heavily on their interchange impact players, including Pasami Saulo and Dylan Lucas, to match the relentless tempo set by Trent Robinson’s men.

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