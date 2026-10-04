87 Studies Reveal Best Cold Sore Treatments for Faster Healing

Aciclovir and penciclovir creams probably speed up cold sore healing by about one day without increasing adverse events compared to dummy treatments, according to a Cochrane systematic review.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Modest Time Savings: Topical aciclovir and penciclovir creams, along with oral valaciclovir tablets, shorten cold sore healing time by about one day.

Topical aciclovir and penciclovir creams, along with oral valaciclovir tablets, shorten cold sore healing time by about one day. Low Adverse Event Profile: Unwanted side effects across these standard pharmacological interventions remain uncommon, matching rates seen in placebo groups.

Evaluating Antiviral Creams Versus Placebo Interventions

Topical treatments targeting cold sores demonstrate clear, albeit modest, clinical benefits when evaluated against inactive vehicles. Data drawn from 7 studies encompassing 3,475 people indicate that aciclovir cream probably accelerates lesion recovery by about one day. Furthermore, this intervention maintains safety profiles comparable to dummy treatments, with 9 studies involving 6,574 participants showing no elevation in serious unwanted events, and 8 studies covering 6,525 individuals reporting no increase in mild or moderate adverse events.

Penciclovir cream yields parallel outcomes. Evidence from a single trial of 528 participants demonstrates a similar one-day reduction in healing time. Safety data across 2 studies involving 3,598 people reinforce that penciclovir does not heighten the risk of serious or mild adverse events relative to placebo. When comparing the two topical agents directly, a trial of 225 people suggests penciclovir and aciclovir share similar efficacy regarding healing duration and side effect frequency.

Oral Antiviral Tablets and Systemic Efficacy

Systemic administration via oral tablets yields mixed results depending on the specific pharmacological agent utilized. While valaciclovir tablets successfully reduce healing time by about one day across 2 studies involving 1,218 participants, oral aciclovir presents a different profile. Data from a single study of 145 individuals indicate that aciclovir tablets may result in little to no difference in cold sore healing time compared to a dummy treatment.

Regarding tolerability, clinical trials evaluating valaciclovir recorded zero serious unwanted events. The incidence of mild or moderate adverse events remained similar between the valaciclovir cohort and the placebo group across 2 studies totaling 1,856 participants. However, the single aciclovir tablet study analyzed did not report safety outcomes.

Treatment Intervention Comparator Healing Time Impact Adverse Event Risk Sample Size (N) Aciclovir Cream Placebo Speeds up by ~1 day No increase 3,475 (7 studies) Penciclovir Cream Placebo Speeds up by ~1 day No increase 528 (1 study) Valaciclovir Tablets Placebo Speeds up by ~1 day Similar to placebo 1,218 (2 studies) Aciclovir Tablets Placebo Little to no difference Not reported 145 (1 study)

Methodological Limitations and Financial Disclosures

Confidence in the current body of evidence remains moderate to low, primarily because the studies were small. Newer therapeutic modalities—including photodynamic therapy, laser treatments, zinc patches, and topical propolis—may provide additional benefits but are supported by limited evidence. Additionally, the demographic scope of existing research is narrow; most studies included adults, so there is less confidence about how these treatments work in children.

Financial backing of the underlying research introduces important transparency considerations. Of the 87 trials analyzed, the pharmaceutical industry funded 43, while non-profit organizations supported 25. One study reported no funding, and 18 trials did not report their funding source. This distribution underscores the necessity for a standard set of outcomes for cold sore studies to make research easier to compare and help clinicians worldwide choose better treatments.