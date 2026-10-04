FIA explains power unit glitch after Bahrain GP start chaos in Malaysia

The 2026 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia saw its start procedure suspended at the Sepang International Circuit after heavy rain caused a software glitch that left multiple cars, including race leader Max Verstappen and Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton, momentarily stranded on the formation lap.

Why Did the Power Units Fail During the Sepang Formation Lap?

The tropical downpour that drenched the Sepang International Circuit created treacherous, low-grip conditions that forced drivers to crawl behind the Safety Car. That specific slowdown triggered a critical technical flaw within the complex hybrid power units introduced for the 2026 season, which feature an almost 50-50 split between internal combustion and electrical power.

When drivers tried to reapply throttle, the cars were unable to accelerate as the software prevented the power from being redeployed, as detailed by the FIA. The FIA later confirmed in a statement that the issue led to what the sport’s governing body called “an unintended loss of power.”

How Did the Drivers React to the Fidgety Hybrid Regulations?

Kimi Antonelli of Mercedes described the on-track scenes as “insane,” noting that cars were running five-wide down the straight because drivers could not understand why their vehicles were grinding to a halt.

Photo: Formula 1

“I had to stop on-track, stop the car, the engine, and restart it. I’ve never done that before,” Hamilton said. During the post-race press conference, Max Verstappen quipped that the sluggish pace felt akin to a “Lego race,” alluding to an exhibition featuring battery-operated Lego F1 cars that took place prior to the British Grand Prix in July.

Driver Constructor Qualifying Position Starting Tyre Choice Max Verstappen Red Bull P1 Intermediates Lewis Hamilton Ferrari P2 Softs Kimi Antonelli Mercedes P3 Intermediates Charles Leclerc Ferrari P4 Softs Lando Norris McLaren P5 Mediums

What Action Did the FIA Take to Fix the Software Bug?

Facing a major logistical and sporting crisis, race control abandoned the initial start procedure and ordered all cars back into the pit lane. The ensuing 53-minute delay allowed the FIA to update the software, enabling teams to recalibrate their power units before a proper start could be attempted.

Photo: The Guardian

Nikolas Tombazis, the single-seater director for the governing body, admitted that while the software had undergone pre-season testing, it had not been tested in these specific conditions. Tombazis acknowledged that if they had a bit more testing, they probably would have managed to catch it in time, assuring competitors that a full review between the FIA, teams, and power unit manufacturers is underway.

What Was the Ultimate Outcome of the Jumbled Grid?

Once the software patch was successfully installed across all competing garages, officials faced a complex procedural question regarding the starting order. Officials concluded that because this scenario was unprecedented and the glitch fell entirely outside any driver’s control, reverting to the initial starting grid was the most suitable course of action.

The race eventually ran over 56 laps on a drying track, providing a chaotic mix of intermediate and slick tyre strategies across the field. Max Verstappen ultimately converted his pole position into a victory at the Sepang International Circuit.

Formula 1 heads next to Singapore for the 2026 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix.

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