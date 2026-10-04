Vietnam Tests Williams Minh Hoang and Nguyen Dinh Bac to Replace Xuan Son

Following a severe thigh injury that sidelined star striker Nguyễn Xuân Son during the FIFA ASEAN Cup 2026, the Vietnam national team is testing young talent like Williams Minh Hoàng and Nguyễn Đình Bắc to reshape its attacking lineup ahead of upcoming continental fixtures.

The tournament opened with a demanding 1-0 victory over the Philippines, where Nguyễn Đình Bắc scored the decisive goal, but the match exacted a heavy toll.

The absence immediately reshaped the team’s tactical ceiling, culminating in a 0-2 defeat to Thailand on September 29.

Tactical Adjustments and the Search for Offensive Depth

Faced with a depleted squad, the coaching staff experimented with new formations. In the subsequent group match against Pakistan at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Williams Minh Hoàng was deployed as the central target man after previously featuring on the wing against Thailand.

The physical profile of the young forward offered a different dynamic in the penalty area.

Commentators noted that while the squad adapted, the sudden absence exposed underlying vulnerabilities. Speaking before the tournament’s pivotal matches, football pundit Quang Huy observed that younger attackers like Đình Bắc were forced to shoulder extraordinary responsibilities in the absence of the naturalized forward’s physical dominance.

As for Dinh Bac, he usually operates on the flanks and also makes the most of the striker’s physical fitness and bulldozing ability. Now, we can only hope that Dinh Bac has matured enough to shoulder the heavy responsibility in the attacking line, and all we can do at this moment is just hope for that.

Club Implications and FIFA Protection Program Coverage

The injury carries financial and operational consequences beyond the national team. Because the FIFA ASEAN Cup falls under official international calendar windows, Thép Xanh Nam Định may be eligible for compensation through the FIFA Club Protection Program, which covers players injured during national team duty.

Photo: baothanhhoa.vn

Under program guidelines, payouts depend on the player’s fixed salary and the duration of the absence, with potential limits reaching up to 20,548 euros per day and substantial amounts per case. The loss leaves the domestic club short-handed just as the V-League prepares to resume following the international break, compounding difficulties for a team with limited high-quality replacements.

Regional Rivals Navigate Group Success and Roster Rotation

While Vietnam managed a chaotic group stage marked by defensive reshuffling and fitness concerns, group rival Thailand capitalized on early momentum to secure a direct path to the final. Following their 2-0 win over Vietnam, head coach Anthony Hudson rotated his squad extensively in the subsequent fixture against the Philippines to preserve player fitness and allow roughly seven to nine players to avoid playing three consecutive matches before the final.

Photo: SOHA

Thai center-back Manuel Tom Bihr acknowledged the tactical challenges posed by the regional fixtures while offering support to his injured counterpart.

Vietnam vs Philippines – Williams Minh Hoàng kiến tạo, Đình Bắc ghi bàn – FIFA ASEAN CUP 2026

Actually, that doesn't make things any easier. The Vietnamese national team always has very difficult strikers to face. Rafaelson is a player with high professional quality. I wish him a speedy recovery from his injury and the best of luck in the future. Manuel

With the squad navigating fatigue and a mounting injury list that includes defensive absences like Bùi Hoàng Việt Anh alongside prior injuries to Văn Vĩ, Quang Hải, and Thành Chung ahead of the third-place playoff against Malaysia on October 5, Coach Kim Sang-sik faces critical decisions regarding physical workloads and tactical continuity. Testing newcomers like Williams Minh Hoàng and Đình Bắc provides essential depth as the coaching staff looks ahead to the 2027 AFC Asian Cup scheduled from January 5 to February 7, 2027.