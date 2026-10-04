President Donald Trump’s approval rating has dropped to a historic low of 37 percent, according to an NBC News poll backed by SurveyMonkey, as the administration deploys high-profile campaign stops and unconventional policy promises ahead of the November 3 midterm elections. France 24 reported that online tracker Civiqs shows the president’s popularity has fallen to critical levels across 39 states, threatening the Republican parliamentary majority.

Polling Numbers Point to Vulnerabilities in Congress

The political headwinds facing the Republican Party extend well beyond presidential job performance. An additional survey conducted by the Associated Press and the NORC Center for Public Affairs Research indicates that only 26 percent of American adults feel satisfied with the administration’s handling of the economy. Economic performance served as a central pillar of Trump’s presidential campaign platform.

Polling data from The New York Times and Siena College shows Democratic candidates leading or seriously threatening Republican prospects in five key Senate races critical for maintaining the conservative majority. The legislative outlook in the House of Representatives presents an even starker challenge for incumbents. In response to these declining metrics, Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance launched an intensive multi-state campaign tour covering five states in a two-day span.

Campaign Stops Feature Dennis Rodman and Tribal Outreach

The political offensive kicked off on October 1 in Denton, Texas, with an appearance at a Peterbilt truck manufacturing facility alongside former NBA star Dennis Rodman. Trump noted to factory workers that Rodman maintains a connection with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, recalling their 2018 diplomatic engagements. Just one day after the Denton appearance, North Korea launched a ballistic missile that traveled 700 kilometers into the Sea of Japan, as reported by France 24. Concurrently, Vice President Vance campaigned in Lakeland, Florida, criticizing Democratic platforms to enthusiastic crowds.

Later on October 1, Trump stopped at the Choctaw Nation in Durant, Oklahoma, becoming part of the small group of sitting U.S. presidents to visit a tribal area while in office. Republican National Committee spokesperson Zach Kraft stated to local broadcaster KOSU that the administration aims to secure Oklahoma’s status as a firmly conservative state.

Extreme Measures and Personal Disclosures

To reverse sliding poll numbers, the administration has resorted to unconventional tactics ahead of the midterm elections. France 24 noted that these measures include repeating a promise to distribute 5.000-dollar checks to all American adults if conservatives maintain control of Congress. Additionally, the administration disclosed the private phone number of a dissenting senator from within the Republican party to encourage voters to lobby against the lawmaker’s opposition to presidential initiatives.